Secretlab’s Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarine Titan Evo gaming chair is one of the best examples of limited edition gear I’ve seen, here’s why

In a sea of limited edition styles and colorways, the Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarine edition stands out from the crowd - at least in my eyes.

The brand, known for making a variety of the best gaming chair models, has achieved something special with the Ultramarines edition seat. While it is indeed a regular Secretlab Titan Evo under the hood, it’s a very special version of the chair and one of the best examples of a product being perfect for fans of the source material.

From bold colors and contrasts to splendid details and design flourishes, all draped over one of the finest gaming chairs on the market now, it is a thing of beauty, layered on quality.

Everything has a purpose

(Image credit: Future)

It’s not a subtle design, of course, and a lot of its great special edition stylings are clear as day and bold as brass. Not least the striking Ultramarine symbol in gold on the back of the seat and the leaf-wreath logo on the rear; these are very prominent, as they should be on any self-respecting Ultramarine’s armor.

(Image credit: Future)

These are complemented by vivid, but not flashy, streaks of black and gold banding across the seat’s sides and the back’s wings. These break up the sea of blue coloring in a gorgeous way and the rectilinear patterning and shape of them is perfect for reinforcing the importance of order and control in the Space Marines’ way of life.

(Image credit: Future)

There are more subtle design features too: embossed lines and circles that appear like screw heads give the chair a distinct, armor-like feel, mimicking the way panels are etched, finished, and joined on armor to make it both fit and be functional.

(Image credit: Future)

My favorite addition, however, is the skull Purity Seal attached to the left side of the headrest. It’s a brilliant nod to features we see on Space Marine armor as they display the marine’s own pure faith and morality like, well, medals.

It also feels like this would have been easy to not include on the chair; an understated feature from the fictional armor that is already so well represented by the colors, stylings, and design. It’s a superb touch.

It all leads to a simple chair that mimics something fictional so well that it feels almost tangibly brought to life.

Forever binding

(Image credit: Future)

Like the PS5’s Astro Bot DualSense controller, the chair also represents a superb tie-in to a game. In this instance, it’s one of this year’s hits Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, and the overall look, aesthetic, and even details down to the purity seal make it a superb companion for Titus’ exploits against the Tyranids.

The overall aesthetic of the chair means, for me at least, that there’s an enjoyable parallel to be drawn between the game you’re playing and the thing you’re using to play said game; like how I smiled every time I played Astro Bot with the corresponding DualSense controller.

While you, naturally, can’t feel like an Ultramarine, this might be one of the next best things, and perhaps the closest way to don your own armor as you head into the 41st millennium to mow down Hormogaunts and Termagaunts, and battle Carnifexes in clashes of bone and sinew.

Thus, as special edition chairs, and designs in general, this is one of my favorites, ever. I’ll always be a fan of brands bringing our favorite games to life in ways like this, and when it ties into a game it’s even better, enhancing the feeling of connection while playing. Call me weird, but you’ll know what I mean if you’ve ever played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with the officially licensed pad, or if you’ve sat on the Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab chair.

Now where’s the gaming desk mat to go with it, and the Chaos Space marine variant, Secretlab?