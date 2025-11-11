PlayStation's strange 'It Happens on PS5' campaign is coming to the real world with global ads

The promotion will run for the rest of the year to celebrate five years of the PS5

Sony's goal with this campaign "is to provoke joy and excitement"

PlayStation is celebrating five years of the PS5 with its latest 'It Happens on PS5' campaign, which sees eye-catching ads popping up around the world.

The ad campaign kicked off last week with a series of strange promotional videos offering three distinct, yet odd, stories, including 'The Greatest Stunt Jump Ever', which features an oil rig impaled on top of a building; a man emerging from a sea creature's mouth in 'The Unexpected Catch'; and finally 'Everyday Problems in Extraordinary Vehicles', which showcased a crashed spaceship in a desert.

Now, Sony is bringing its ads to the real world with bold and creative billboards to celebrate the console's milestone, "with the goal to excite and delight our global community of gamers and remind prospective players what they’re missing – because these unforgettable moments, this energy…it’s happening only on PlayStation 5."

"Anchored by a varied lineup of brand creative, this campaign is all about making people feel awe and excitement – just like the feeling they get when they share the incredible experiences happening on PlayStation 5," said Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President, Global Marketing, SIE.

"We’re going to be bringing the spirit of these experiences to life, and showcasing what happens when they collide with the real world."

It Happens On PS5 – Crash Landings - YouTube Watch On

The global campaign will span more than 20 markets, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia, and will run from November to December. Audiences can expect to see the promotions across TV and cinema, digital and social platforms, and local activations "designed to drive regional buzz and attention."

Some of these ads are currently in place, with billboards being spotted around the UK that evoke the themes featured in PlayStation's initial promo videos.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Our goal with this campaign is to provoke joy and excitement among the community and capture the emotions they feel when experiencing these unforgettable moments on PS5," Tomatis added.

"With global momentum, bold creative, and a holiday season packed with remarkable content, 'It Happens on PlayStation 5' isn’t only a campaign, it’s a reminder that some of the most unforgettable moments in gaming and culture are happening now on PS5."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.