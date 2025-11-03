Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will feature a handful of multiplayer maps set in Japan

This includes Toshin, an urban map set in the middle of a near-future Tokyo

The setting reflects the core themes of the game according to the developers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will feature 18 multiplayer maps at launch, with a number of those set in a near-future Japan.

It's the first time that the country has featured so prominently in a Black Ops title, with it appearing "not just as a backdrop, but a major region woven across the entire experience" according to Miles Leslie, associate creative director at developer Treyarch, in a deep dive trailer at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

He explained that the country offered "the right tone, scale, and contrast" to help "ground" the narrative and mechanics of the game.

"The region's blend of tradition and innovation mirrors the themes at the heart of Black Ops 7," added Treyarch design director Matt Scronce.

(Image credit: Activision)

These ideas were evident in last month's multiplayer beta, which let players explore the all-new map Toshin.

Set in the centre of Tokyo, Toshin is a dense urban environment that's brimming with authentic details. Traditional Japanese architecture is placed alongside futuristic buildings, decorated with bright neon lighting and eye-catching anime-style billboard advertisements.

The map is even home to a cat cafe and an atmospheric karaoke bar, reflecting the playful culture of the real life city.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Activision)

Toshin pairs nicely with Den, a map set in an ancient Japanese castle not too far from the streets of Tokyo. This environment wasn't available in the beta, but what we've seen so far shows a strong contrast between old and new.

The castle, now occupied by the high-tech The Guild faction, has been outfitted with modern elements like server rooms. These sit right alongside traditional features like a peaceful indoor zen garden.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Returning classics like Express and Raid have also been overhauled to match the new aesthetic, transporting the action to the setting in order to help even familiar layouts feel fresh.

All of these maps will be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 when it launches on November 14 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.

If you're eager to get one last taste of the game ahead of its release, publisher Activision recently announced a matcha pop-up in London, England that you can attend for free.

