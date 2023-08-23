Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus release date, gameplay, everything we know

It’s an exciting time for Assassin’s Creed fans, and Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus is another upcoming game in the works for the behemoth series that we expect to come to surface alongside the onslaught of other AC games revealed.

As a multiplayer game, it'll likely offer a different spin on much of the traditions laid down by the best Assassin’s Creed games - and maybe develop on the multiplayer we saw in Unity back in 2014. We’ve still got a huge amount of information to learn about Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus, including information as vital as platforms and a release date, let alone all the information about the game's content and story.

We'll admit right away that information regarding the game is incredibly thin on the ground right now, so we've categorized this page to make the information easy to parse, and digest - as and when it comes in. Currently, we think that Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, Codename Red, and Codename Hexe will come out before Invictus, so it could be a while before we see anything. But, at least we'll have all the information you ought to know in one place when we do receive a little more.

Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus - cut to the chase

What is it? An upcoming multiplayer game in the Assassin’s Creed series

An upcoming multiplayer game in the Assassin’s Creed series When can I play it? TBA

TBA What can I play it on? TBA

TBA Who makes it? Ubisoft

The information we currently have on an Assassin's Creed Invictus release date is next to none. Similarly to Assassin’s Creed Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, all we know is that the project is in the works and more details are to be released later down the line. Of the Assassin’s Creed projects we currently know about, the Invictus release date is one we know the least about.

In terms of platforms, it's safe to say that the game will be available on current-gen platforms since the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the final cross-generation addition to the series. So, we’re placing our bets on the game launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but once again this is yet to be confirmed.

With the game being multiplayer, we’d expect it to be cross-platform too, but much like further platform information and any information regarding a release date, we are yet to learn more. As more Assassin’s Creed projects are shared, we are expecting more information to come to the surface, and hopefully, the first reveal trailer will shed some light on the platforms and potentially a release date.

Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus trailers

Surprisingly, we are yet to receive a trailer for Assassin’s Creed Invictus, so we haven’t received a single look into what the game has to offer and how it'll separate itself from the numerous alternative projects in the works. It’s been out of the conversation for a while, and with the majority of Assassin’s Creed announcements appearing at Ubisoft Forward, it might be a while before we hear anything about the title in a trailer format.

However, we don’t expect the first trailer to showcase too much regarding in-game content or even a release date. There’s a lot of anticipation for the multiplayer addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Ubisoft drummed up as much excitement as possible by drip-feeding information to us.

Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus story and setting

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus story and setting remain just as big of a mystery as the rest of the game. We don’t know where the game will take place, if it will adopt an entirely new setting like the other projects currently being worked on, or if it will revisit one of Assassin’s Creed’s most popular locations, but once again we expect more information regarding its setting to come to light as soon as we have a trailer.

That said, with the term Invictus meaning 'unconquerable' or 'undefeated' in Latin, there is some speculation suggesting that the game may be set around the time of the Roman Empire - perhaps close to the time of Assassin’s Creed: Origins. While this wouldn’t be as exciting as the locations we are experiencing for the first time in Codename Red and Codename Hexe, it would still be a fun location to explore in a different way from how it was portrayed in Origins.

As for the story of the game, we know it’s a multiplayer game but how exactly that works story-wise will remain unclear until we have a little more information about the game as a whole. Whether each player will take on a different assassin, or if there’s more to it than just a narrative-led adventure game is yet to be uncovered, and there’s not even enough information to speculate about right now.

Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus gameplay

Much like the story and setting, we are currently completely unknowing when it comes to Assassin’s Creed Invictus gameplay. The core thing that we do know, however, is that it's definitely a multiplayer game - as revealed by Marc-Alexis Côté in September last year to Eurogamer.

However, with no trailer or even teaser for the game, we’re left to speculate what we could see from an entirely multiplayer addition to the Assassin’s Creed series rather than knowing anything for certain. That said, even though it’ll be a pretty pivotal addition to the game, we have received multiplayer modes in Assassin’s Creed games before, which could carry across into this title.

We’re hoping the game will feature a handful of multiplayer modes to echo the previous multiplayer experiences from AC games, so we’re hoping to see things like Deathmatch, Steal the Artifact, and Assassinate the Target. We also expect a few new game modes or at least some alterations to the existing ones to be implemented into the new title to make it more of a standalone experience.

However, whether there will be a more long-winded multiplayer experience rather than just a series of in-game matches is unclear. Hopefully, as more information about the ongoing Assassin’s Creed projects come to the surface, we will start to hear a little more about the development of Invictus and what exactly we can expect so we can rely less on speculation exclusively.

Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus news

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed: Codename Invictus is in development

In autumn 2022, Ubisoft announced Codename Invictus among the 12 Assassin’s Creed projects currently in the works. As a multiplayer addition to the series (as revealed to Eurogamer in September 2022), there’s a lot to look forward to, but development has been fairly quiet since it was initially shared. We haven’t received any sort of in-depth look at in-game content or even information regarding what the game will feature, let alone information on a release window or date.

We've got a list of the best RPGs if you're looking for alternative adventures to embark on while you wait for the onslaught of Assassin's Creed projects, but if you're looking for a more cooperative experience, the best co-op games might be more of interest.