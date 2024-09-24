Leaker claims Assassin's Creed Invictus is a multiplayer game inspired by Fall Guys featuring multiple game modes

Assassin's Creed Invictus could reportedly be inspired by Fall Guys.

The latest comes from Assassin's Creed leaker 'j0nathan' over on X / Twitter (via Eurogamer) who shared new details about Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed game revealing that it's inspired by Mediatonic's battle royale game featuring multiple game modes.

The user also revealed that the game will have 16 players, but notes this could change through development, where players compete over several rounds.

"Among the game [types], we find Team Deathmatch, another free-for-all, and a speed game where you have to go to light points scattered on the map," j0nathan said (machine translated).

"If you qualify for the next round, you can choose types of powers to form a build in the final game."

It wouldn't be an Assassin's Creed game without the titular assassins, as j0nathan explains, players will be able to take the role of famous characters across Ubisoft's franchise.

The leaker was able to confirm that Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Cesare Borgia will be playable and that gameplay will be arcade-like "with hits without real impact and even a 'bubble' shield like in Smash Bros".

Pour venger mon Slapp, voici des infos sur Assassin's Creed Invictus, le jeu multijoueur censé sortir l'année prochaine : - Ce sera une sorte de "Fall Guys" : 16 joueurs (pour le moment) qui s'affrontent sur plusieurs manches avec des "jeux" différents.- Parmi les jeux on… https://t.co/VSgKGTjmaM pic.twitter.com/Y2RVLanhCtSeptember 21, 2024

Additionally, game mode maps will take inspiration from former games in the series like Assassin's Creed Mirage's Baghdad and Assassin's Creed Shadows' Japan, alongside one inspired by Black Flag, which is described as "a map in a paradise island", and one drawn from Pompeii "with rising lava".

The camera will also be "quite far away from the character, making them look small", which could mean players will be able to view the game in an arena-style setting, similar to Fall Guys.

If the most recent leak holds some truth, it would have some connection to the game's title of 'Invictus', which in Latin means "unconquerable" or "undefeated", a term you would associate with battle royale-type games.

Ubisoft has yet to formally reveal any details about Assassin's Creed Invictus, so at the moment we don't know too much about the game, only that it will have multiplayer elements.