Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is getting an online multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt

Fox Hunt is a "completely original online battle mode"

Director Yu Sahara said the mode is set in the same world as the main game, but "gameplay is completely different"

Konami has announced that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will have an online multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt.

Revealed during the Konami Press Start livestream today, the publisher said that Fox Hunt is a "completely original online battle mode" that will play differently from 2008's Metal Gear Online.

Fox Hunt, which is being directed by series veteran Yu Sahara, takes place in the same world as the main game and will offer "hide and seek" mechanics, mixed with stealth and survival elements.

Sahara explained that although the multiplayer shares the same world with the main campaign, "the gameplay is completely different".

"When we say Metal Gear multiplayer, many fans will probably think of Metal Gear Online, but Fox Hunt will be its own new type of mode. We very much appreciate all the long-time fans of MGO who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO.

"It took a lot of careful consideration to think about what a new online mode should look like. Based on the iconic stealth and survival elements of the Metal Gear series, we are taking camouflage and hide and seek to the next level.

"We challenged ourselves to make something unique that is more than just a shootout. We’ve used that back-and-forth tension of staying hidden or searching out the enemy to create an online experience unique to Metal Gear."

Sahara confirmed that more information about Fox Hunt will be revealed soon.

Alongside Fox Hunt's reveal, Konami also shared a new gameplay trailer for the main game, the PC and PS5-exclusive Ape Escape mode, as well as the first look at the Bomb Snake battle. This Snake vs Bomberman mode is exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Secret Theatre is also returning, but this version will task players with locating Secret Theatre videos as collectibles, which are carried by soldiers.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater arrives on August 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.