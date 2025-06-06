Atomic Heart 2 officially announced at Summer Game Fest, along with an Atomic Heart multiplayer spin-off, The Cube

Mundfish has officially announced the sequel to Atomic Heart, along with a spin-off first-person multiplayer game set in the same universe called The Cube.

Announced during Summer Game Fest alongside an explosive gameplay trailer showcasing the game's dystopian and retrofuturist open world, Atomic Heart 2 is being developed for PC and console.

There's no release date just yet, but you can wishlist the game on Steam right now.

After this, the studio also unveiled the first look at its Atomic Heart spin-off game, The Cube, which is set a few years after the original games. This role-playing (RPG) shooter is also being made for PC and console and doesn't have a release date.

This story is developing.

