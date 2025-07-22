Microsoft thinks its new Surface Laptop 5G could be your ideal next mobile working companion

Microsoft reveals new Surface Laptop 5G

Business customers targeted with reliable connectivity on the move

Three editions are available, with orders open now

Microsoft has unveiled a new edition of its Surface Laptop designed specifically with business users in mind as it looks for a stronger foothold in the enterprise hardware market.

The new Surface Laptop 5G features AI-powered processing with a 40+ TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, day-long battery life, and an integrated 5G modem to stay connected to collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365.

There will be three distinct business laptop models available, with a flagship 5G-enabled edition sporting a 13.8in display available from August 26, joined by 13in and 12in editions, which are available now.

Surface Laptop 5G

Microsoft says the releases come as adding 5G to the Surface Laptop has become "one of the most requested features from our business customers".

The addition should mean greater support and more reliable connections for video conferencing calls when out and about, or for workers out in the field needing to contact the rest of their team.

To ensure consistent connectivity, Microsoft says the new Surface Laptop 5G features a "dynamic antenna system" which continuously adjusts to its environment, using six antennas to automatically adjust signal paths and power based on how the device is being held or used.

The company says these antennas are placed higher than usually situated in other laptop devices, reducing interference and allowing for a stronger connection through an entirely newly-designed, multi-layered laminate for the device.

It can also switch between Wi-Fi and 5G networks depending on location, making sure the user stays connected, and can act as a mobile hotspot wherever Wi-Fi is unavailable, with NanoSIM and eSIM options also available.

Microsoft says it tested the devices with over 100 mobile operators across 50 countries, along with real-world enterprise environments, meaning IT admins can deploy and deliver updates and enforce company policies - wherever their users are.

This is also aided by the Surface Management Portal within the Intune Admin Center, which can provide visibility into device health, compliance, and usage - and thanks to Security Copilot, admins can use AI-powered tools to act fast to detect issues, assess risk, and respond accurately.

"Surface Laptop 5G represents Microsoft’s end-to-end innovation in action," Microsoft's Nancie Gaskill wrote in a blog post announcing the release.

"Hardware, software, and cloud services come together to deliver intelligent, secure, and connected experiences for today’s mobile workforce. The Surface for Business portfolio offers a complete solution for every user scenario, from tablet-first flexibility to high-performance laptops, all supported by Microsoft’s modern management and industry-leading security.