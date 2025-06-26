Best Buy just slashed the price of this top-rated Microsoft Surface Pro bundle

The latest Microsoft Surface Pro is the best Surface Pro yet. Delivering snappy performance, excellent battery life, improved compatibility, and new AI-powered apps, there's very little that this laptop/tablet can't do. Even better, right now, Best Buy is running a cracking bundle deal which gets you the Microsoft Surface Pro and a Keyboard Cover for $1,099.99 (was $1,349.99).

This combo enables you to work anywhere with a complete keyboard for extra productivity. The device itself boasts outstanding performance thanks to the efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. I also love how light, portable, and robust the device is, so if you're looking for a more than capable iPad Pro alternative, then look no further than this Surface Pro deal.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Anyone looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet should seriously consider the Microsoft Surface Pro. It's flexible, versatile, and perfect for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. The bundle also includes the near-essential keyboard cover, which turns this tablet into an even more useful laptop. Getting all of this is a single package with a fancy Snapdragon processor, and lots of RAM and storage, is an excellent buy.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro review, this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet combo received an impressive four-and-a-half out of five stars. We loved the fantastic performance and incredible battery life, which helps you get the job done day after day.

It also ships with all the latest Copilot AI features, which will help streamline your workflows and enable you to create new content like never before. This is one of the reasons that it tops the chart of our best Windows tablets guide. If you'd like to go for a more traditional laptop, then the best laptops guide has all the info you need.

The Surface Pro ships with either an LCD or OLED panel. Creatives will definitely want to shoot for the OLED panel, as it delivers near-perfect blacks and superior color contrast.