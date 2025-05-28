Save a massive $450 on this new and powerful Dell 16 Plus laptop
High-performance for high-performers
My primary laptop is a 14-inch MacBook Pro. It's lightweight and powerful, but every so often I find myself craving a larger display. That's where 16-inch laptops enter the fray, and Dell has just released a new offering in this field. They've called it the Dell 16 Plus, and you can pick it up for $699.99 (was $1,149.99).
• Browse all the latest Dell laptop deals
This is, quite frankly, a ludicrous sale and one of the best laptop deals available right now.
This laptop is so new that we've not yet managed to get our hands on one for review. I wasn't expecting to see a discount like this for a while. For the money, you'll get a high-performing device that boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's a seriously tempting deal if ever I saw one.
Today's best Dell laptop deal
The Dell 16 Plus has only been on the shelves for a few months, and we're already seeing outrageous deals appearing on it. The 16-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and 16GB RAM. This is the ideal blend of a generous display size and high-performance hardware for everyday use, productivity tasks and business needs. Get it for this great value price while you still can.
As I mentioned earlier, we've not reviewed this particular laptop yet, but we've loved most of Dell's offerings in recent years, including the XPS 13 and XPS 14. We awarded both laptops a solid 4.5 out of five stars, which shows that Dell is taking the fight directly to Apple when it comes to premium business and productivity laptops.
On paper, the Dell 16 Plus looks incredible. The Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU has a 47 TOPS NPU, 8 cores, and up to 4.8 GHz. 16GB of LPDDR5X keeps everything running smoothly, while a 1TB SSD gives you loads of room to store all of your files.
As with any Dell laptop, you can customize almost any part of the hardware if you prefer, which means you'll only pay for what you need.
Check out our best laptops list for all our current favorites, or if you're on a budget, then head over to our best cheap laptops guide instead.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.