My primary laptop is a 14-inch MacBook Pro. It's lightweight and powerful, but every so often I find myself craving a larger display. That's where 16-inch laptops enter the fray, and Dell has just released a new offering in this field. They've called it the Dell 16 Plus, and you can pick it up for $699.99 (was $1,149.99).

This is, quite frankly, a ludicrous sale and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

This laptop is so new that we've not yet managed to get our hands on one for review. I wasn't expecting to see a discount like this for a while. For the money, you'll get a high-performing device that boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's a seriously tempting deal if ever I saw one.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Dell 16 Plus: was $1,149.99 now $699.99 at Dell The Dell 16 Plus has only been on the shelves for a few months, and we're already seeing outrageous deals appearing on it. The 16-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and 16GB RAM. This is the ideal blend of a generous display size and high-performance hardware for everyday use, productivity tasks and business needs. Get it for this great value price while you still can.

As I mentioned earlier, we've not reviewed this particular laptop yet, but we've loved most of Dell's offerings in recent years, including the XPS 13 and XPS 14. We awarded both laptops a solid 4.5 out of five stars, which shows that Dell is taking the fight directly to Apple when it comes to premium business and productivity laptops.

On paper, the Dell 16 Plus looks incredible. The Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU has a 47 TOPS NPU, 8 cores, and up to 4.8 GHz. 16GB of LPDDR5X keeps everything running smoothly, while a 1TB SSD gives you loads of room to store all of your files.

As with any Dell laptop, you can customize almost any part of the hardware if you prefer, which means you'll only pay for what you need.

