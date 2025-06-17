One of our favorite 2025 laptops is on sale - you won't find a better deal than this
Line up students, small businesses, and hybrid workers
Are you a budget-conscious laptop buyer that thinks you've got to make compromises when it comes to style, portability, or features? Think again. Not everyone needs the latest M4 Apple chip or a high-end MSI gaming laptop, but that doesn't mean you should settle for something rubbish.
Enter the Dell 14 Plus, which is now on sale at Dell for $899.99 (was $1199.99). Not only is it one of the first rebranded Dell laptops to go on sale this year, but it also boasts solid performance, great portability and style, and an accessible price point. Save $300 on a respectable laptop while you still can.
Today's best deal on the Dell 14 Plus
This is one of the first price cuts on one of our favorite recent laptops, and boy, is it a great deal. At $300 off, you'll only pay a smidge under $900 for a portable, lightweight laptop powered by AI and Intel arc graphics for creatives. This is a perfect laptop solution for students, small businesses, and hybrid workers.
You can read our extensive Dell 14 Plus review to find out why we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. In summary, we said it "offers possibly the best value for its price range of any Windows laptop on the market right now." Maybe only the MacBook Air 13 (M4) can beat it in terms of value versus performance.
Make sure you know what you're buying, though. This is not a professional workstation that will deliver results for high-end creatives or serious gamers. With an integrated graphics card or limited processing power, you'll need something much more powerful if you're looking to push your applications to the limit.
If you're not sold on the Dell 14 Plus laptop, then we've got plenty of other great options over at our best laptops guide. If you're on a tight budget, then you'll also want to check out our list of all the best cheap laptops.
