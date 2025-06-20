I’m all about finding awesome deals for professionals and students, and honestly this one is unmissable. You can save $1749 on a Dell laptop before Prime Day even starts, with the Dell 15 3530 now $650 (was $2399) at Amazon. That’s not a typo.

This is part of the Vostro line from Dell, with the budget laptops aimed at small to medium-sized businesses, and presumably the company is getting rid of the older stock as it rebrands the Vostro range and similar laptops to Dell Pro and Dell Pro Plus.

The closest counterpart deal I could find for UK readers on Amazon is the Dell Inspiron 15 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which has been discounted from £499 to £461.

Dell Vostro 15 3530: was $2,399 now $650 at Amazon Save $1749 on this Dell 15in laptop with specs well-suited for business or student use. This laptop boasts an Intel i5-1334U CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, which is great for the price. It also runs Windows 11 Pro, too.

Why I think this is a good deal

Dell has long offered some of the best business laptops around - but these professional productivity machines usually come with a higher price-tag attached, so I was very happy to see this model with 73% off.

Considering the low price, specs here are surprisingly good, running Windows 11 Pro on an Intel i5-1334U processor, with 1TB SSD and a 15.6in display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. What really caught my eye is the 32GB RAM, which should make the whole experience much smoother (as far as I’m concerned, you can never have too much memory).

Alright, with its integrated graphics, it’s not going to be suitable for gaming or heavyweight content creation. And build quality is unlikely to match the higher-end Latitude and XPS range of the best Dell laptops. But for a solid business or back-to-school laptop, there’s a lot to love about this one, especially the price.