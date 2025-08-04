Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, August 4 (game #519).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #520) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… We have a winner!

NYT Strands today (game #520) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VINE

WARD

WING

TEAK

SWEET

GRIN

NYT Strands today (game #520) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #520) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #520) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #520, are…

BINGO

GIVEAWAY

DRAWING

SWEEPSTAKES

LOTTERY

SPANGRAM: LUCKY BREAK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

It was possibly my LUCKY BREAK that I saw the spangram before anything else today, and immediately went in search of words associated with games of chance.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not sure what DRAWING is in there for, but I guess numbers are drawn in lotteries and BINGO, so we’ll allow it.

Incredibly, I got SWEEPSTAKES without the S as a non-game word before I realized my error. A good job today’s search wasn’t too taxing.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, August 4, game #519)

RAZOR

CAPE

CLIPPERS

COMB

TRIMMER

AFTERSHAVE

SPANGRAM: BARBERSHOP