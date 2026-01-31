Minisforum’s latest high-spec mini PC the AtomMan G7 Pro goes on sale

Core i9-14900HX and RTX 5070 power a slim aluminum chassis design

Supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory with dual M.2 slots including PCIe 5.0 storage

Minisforum’s latest mini PC, the AtomMan G7 Pro, is now available to buy. The barebone version will set you back $1,359.90, down from its $1,699 MSRP, while the 32GB/1TB model with Windows 11 Pro is $1679.90, down from $2099.

Looking more like a games console or a router than a traditional PC, the AtomMan G7 Pro's slim aluminum chassis measures just 385 x 236 x 33mm.

It can lay flat on a desk or stand vertically with an optional base, keeping its footprint far smaller than a tower system.

Up to 96GB of DDR5

The mini PC is powered by Intel’s Core i9-14900HX, a 24-core, 32-thread processor with boost speeds up to 5.8GHz.

Graphics come from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. AI performance is rated at up to 798 TOPS on the GPU, giving the system headroom for modern creative, compute, and AI-assisted workloads.

Memory support scales up to 96GB of DDR5 via two SODIMM slots, with speeds supported up to 5600.

Storage is handled by two M.2 2280 NVMe slots, one running at PCIe 5.0 x4 and the other at PCIe 4.0 x4, allowing up to 8TB of total SSD capacity.

Cooling relies on a six-heatpipe setup with dual turbo fans and exhaust vents on three sides of the chassis.

The mini PC offers a number of operating modes that adjust power limits and fan behavior depending on whether you need speed or quieter performance.

Ports include USB4 with display output and up to 40Gbps bandwidth, USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 data-only port, HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2.5Gb Ethernet, an SD4.0 UHS-II card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and the system can drive up to four external displays.

The AtomMan G7 Pro is yet another solid mini PC from Minisforum, although it won’t be the best fit for every buyer.

For a similar price, you can pick up the Alienware Aurora from Dell which offers a faster desktop-class Core Ultra CPU and a graphics card with 12GB of VRAM, avoiding some of the limits that come with compact designs.

That system is physically bigger and heavier, though, so really it comes down to whether performance or size matters more to you.

