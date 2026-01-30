Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 2 has been revealed

It's arriving on February 5, 2026 and adds loads of fresh multiplayer content

This includes plenty of new maps and a selection of new weapons

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 2 has been revealed and it's shaping up to be another huge dose of content for the already massive first-person shooter game.

Some brand new maps are coming to multiplayer, including Torment – a small 6v6 environment set in David Mason's mind. It's a maze of shipping containers and twisted tree roots, complete with spooky pools of blood and strange rifts that let you teleport around the map.

It's complemented by a second 6v6 map, Nexus. This is again set in a dream world with floating debris and partially destroyed buildings. It can also be played in 2v2 modes, as it's particularly small.

Back in the real world, players will be able to explore Sake – a large Japanese brewing plant with multiple zones including a production facility, fancy bar, and even a little museum for visitors to explore.

Black Ops 2 fans can also dive back into the small streets of Slums. This remastered map has been rebuilt for Black Ops 7, though it maintains the fan-favorite layout of the original. Yes, even that infamous electronics store...

And if that wasn't enough nostalgia, a third fantastical 6v6 map, Torque, is also being added as part of the mid-season update. This one is set in a memory of the iconic Battle of Los Angeles in the Black Ops 2 campaign, with a mix of tight interior and exterior environments complete with huge twisted highway that trails off into the sky.

It will arrive alongside Cliff Town, an updated version of Yemen from Black Ops 2, plus the massive Mission: Peak, a 20v20 behemoth for the Skirmish mode. In addition to all of this, Grind and Firing Range (two Black Ops 6 maps) are also returning.

The fight continues

Expect a wealth of new weapons too. At launch you'll be able to try the new Rev-46 SMG, EGRT-17 assault rifle, GDL Havoc special grenade launcher, and the absolutely brutal looking H311-SAW buzzsaw.

The SG-12 automatic shotgun, Voyak KT-3 assault rifle, and Swordfish A1 marksman rifle will then follow as the season progresses. Each new gun has its own compatible attachments too, giving myriad fresh ways to customize your arsenal.

Of course, there will also be a shiny Season 2 battle pass to work your way through, plus plenty of new bundles in the in-game store.

This is just a small taste of what's coming to the game when Season 2 launches on February 5, 2026. For the full details, plus news on the addition to Zombies, Endgame and Warzone, see the massive official Call of Duty blog post.

Black Ops 7 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.

