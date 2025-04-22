The all-new 2025 Dell XPS 13 has just received a huge price cut

The Dell XPS 13 is one of my favorite laptops of all time, sitting only a little behind the MacBook Pro. It's small, lightweight, and exceptionally powerful. It's everything you could ever want in a workhorse laptop and unsurprisingly is one of our best laptops, even with its frequent refreshes over the years.

Best of all, you can now bag the all-new Dell XPS 13 for $1,399.99 (was $1,799.99) at the official Dell Store today. That's a serious saving on a model that boasts an Intel Core CPU rather than the Snapdragon X Elite. Alongside a slight boost in performance, this Ultra 7 configuration is also the most popular thanks to its better app support and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Dell Quite simply, this laptop performs in almost every single way. A vibrant display and Dolby Atmos audio deliver an outstanding user experience, while 17-plus hours of battery life will keep you going for longer. Alongside an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, you'll also get a 1 TB SSD and 32 GB of RAM for plenty of headroom and longevity.

In our Dell XPS 13 (2025) review, we loved the built-in Intel Lunar Lake chip that delivers "all-day battery life and strong performance." That's why we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars. The only reason it didn't hit the full five is because of the edgeless touchpad and lack of physical Fn keys.

Alongside excellent performance, we highlighted its best-in-class battery life and Copilot+ functionality. Unfortunately, one of our favorite features - the 3.5K OLED display - isn't featured on this configuration, but you do still get a bright 1200p 120Hz display. You also get the sleek, svelte build that the XPS is known for, along with the smaller screen size, which makes this an extremely portable machine.

The Dell XPS 13 is the best Windows 11 laptop in our best laptops list. The Intel Core Ultra 2nd Gen model replaced the Snapdragon X Elite one this year. You can compare the two in our Dell XPS 13 (9345) vs Dell XPS 13 (9350) article.