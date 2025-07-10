New Asus Pro laptops look a lot like Apple's Space Black MacBook Pro, and pair an AMD Ryzen 9 AI CPU with an RTX 5070
Asus blends Apple’s looks with AMD’s AI muscle and Nvidia graphics
- Asus pairs Ryzen AI with RTX 5070 in a chassis that screams MacBook aesthetic
- 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD make the ProArt P16 a mobile editing powerhouse
- OLED touchscreen delivers sharp visuals, but color accuracy calibration remains a question mark
Asus has unveiled two new laptops under its ProArt series, the P16 H7606WP and H7606WM, targeted squarely at creators.
While these devices may appear heavily inspired by Apple’s MacBook Pro, especially in their dark metallic finish and minimalist chassis, the hardware inside tells a different story.
Both models feature AMD’s Ryzen 9 HX 370 processor with integrated Ryzen AI technology.
Memory, storage, and GPU choices built for serious content creation
The P16 H7606WP comes with 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 7500MHz, alongside a 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
It pairs this with NVIDIA’s RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, a relatively new entrant in the high-end mobile graphics space.
The more affordable H7606WM steps down slightly to an RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, but maintains the same AMD processor.
These configurations signal that Asus is targeting users who need performance on the move, whether for video editing timelines, 3D modeling, or high-resolution image workflows.
For creators looking for the best laptop for video editing or for Photoshop, these specs check off many of the technical boxes, at least on paper.
The display on both models is a 16-inch OLED panel with a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels.
Touch support is included, and color accuracy appears to be a key focus, although exact calibration data hasn’t been shared.
At just 1.85kg and 15–17mm thick, these devices are relatively light and slim, and those students seeking the best laptop for architecture might find this combination of portability and power appealing.
This device supports USB4 ports capable of 40Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an infrared webcam offering both conferencing and secure login support.
Asus also claims up to 21 hours of idle battery life and 11 hours of video playback, but these numbers often fall short in creator-heavy workflows.
A standout inclusion is MuseTree, an AI-based image generation tool preloaded onto these devices.
According to Asus, users can create images using either text prompts or source visuals, giving artists a native tool for rapid concept work.
However, practical value will depend heavily on how well the software integrates into existing creative pipelines.
With pricing at roughly $3,420 for the high-end model and $2,400 for the base version in Japan, these laptops are clearly aimed at the professional tier.
