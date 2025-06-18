We may only be halfway through the year, but already we’ve seen the release of a huge number of laptops for content creators.

Whether you’re editing video and images, making music, or working on eye-catching graphic design, I’ve picked out the top 5 biggest laptop launches of 2025 that will help you make the most of all your creative endeavours.

What I’ve looked for here are 2025-release laptops that feature…

Excellent color coverage, so what you see on screen reflects the actual finished article

A top-end processor and plenty of RAM for the smoothest running of apps like Photoshop

Graphical prowess for editing and rendering videos

A high-resolution display for seeing your latest creations in all their glory

Effectively, all the core for professional photographers, designers, video editors, and musicians demand.

I haven’t ranked these launches in any way, as different creators have different needs, although for all-round versatility across all types of content creation, I’d still recommend the latest editions of the Razer Blade 16 or the Asus ProArt P16.

For me, these are among the best video editing laptops and best laptops for photo editing we’ve tested so far.

Here’s hoping the latter half of 2025 sees some more big laptop releases for creators - but for now, these are the ones that have really caught my eye.

The all-rounder

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The 2025 edition of the Razer Blade 16 has seen a significant upgrade over previous models.

Alright, it still looks and feels like a Razer laptop, with its professional blacks, subtle gamer aesthetics, and robust build. But it’s the thinnest model yet (0.59 inches) and around 0.7lbs lighter than the last Blade 16. And while it’s more portable (sort of), it still manages to pack in all the necessary elements for every kind of content creator.

On the specs, it now boasts a AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, up to Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics, and up to 64GB RAM - so, this beast of a machine will easily power through video and photo editing.

When we took this laptop out for testing, we found it offered staggeringly good performance pretty much across the board.

The screen is also well-suited to content creation - the 16in OLED display offers a broad canvas for your work. I’m disappointed there’s no 4K model this time around, but the 2.5K resolution delivers a great overall experience, hitting 100% DCI-P3 color gamut with Calman verification.

The MacBook

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While the M4-powered MacBook Pro laptops came out at the end of 2024, we had to wait a few extra months for the MacBook Air with the M4 chip.

But it was worth the wait - this is easily the best ultra-portable around - slim, lightweight, and impressively powerful for its size and price.

In our tests, the M4 processor made light work of graphic design and photo editing, with room to spare for video editing and music creation using Pixelmator Pro image and video editor and GarageBand.

The laptop might not be best-suited to working on high-res feature films with complex timelines, but for everything else, it handled it with absolute ease. It even tackled some light gaming, too, which is pretty good considering this is only packing an integrated 10-Core GPU.

Elsewhere, highlight features include an 18-hour battery life, which beats pretty much any Windows laptop around, and the now staple Liquid Retina display, hitting 100% P3 color gamut, which is tailored to creators.

The MacBook alternative

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Alastair Jennings) (Image credit: Alastair Jennings) (Image credit: Alastair Jennings) (Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Announced at Computex 2025 and launching shortly after, the latest version of the ProArt P16 from Asus continues the company’s trend for laptops specifically designed for creators.

In our testing, this laptop has proved to be one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives around. In fact, our reviewer Alastair is now seriously considering making the switch after a lifetime of using Apple’s top content creation machine.

For me, the stand-out feature here is the gorgeous 16in 4K touchscreen display, with its Pantone Validated 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. If it wasn’t so glossy, it would be perfect. Like the Razer Blade 16 (2025), it comes with a AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, up to 64GB RAM, although the GPU maxes out with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 (a 4070 variant is available).

In other words, it’s more than capable of tackling video editing, photo editing, and the full range of design work.

The 2-in-1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Jeremy Laird) (Image credit: Future / Jeremy Laird) (Image credit: Future / Jeremy Laird) (Image credit: Future / Jeremy Laird)

Originally launching in 2024, and updated in 2025 with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, the Asus Zenbook Duo is a two-in-one that boasts dual 14in OLED displays with a keyboard covering the lower screen when in laptop mode.

Both screens achieve 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and are Pantone Validated. In our testing, we found the dual-screens were pretty much impeccable, delivering an excellent viewing experience, pixel density, colors, and response.

Ok, this one’s better suited to graphic designers and photo editors, given its touchscreen with stylus support, the higher-end CPU, and 32GB RAM capable of smoothly running apps like Photoshop.

Saying that, even with the Intel Arc 140T GPU, we managed to get a little gaming out of the machine on lower settings, so light video editing at, say, 1080p, should be fine.

The machine itself is absolutely loaded with features, tools, and widgets. However, given Windows 11’s not really made for touchscreens, we did feel it took a bit of time to understand the variety of gestures required for navigating the system. SO, expect a steeper learning curve than you’ll get from a traditional laptop.

The 18in

(Image credit: Future)

5. MSI Titan 18 HX AI A2XW

The latest take on the MSI Titan 18 HX is an absolute beast of a laptop. Big, strongly built, and crammed with top-end components.

We haven’t had a chance to test this one out fully yet - although after we first saw it, we quickly ranked it as one of the best laptops of Computex 2025. But if performance is anything like the last iteration (see our review here), expect great things.

This 2025 model comes equipped with the max configuration coming with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, and 96GB RAM. it even has a SteelSeries mechanical keyboard that should make for a very comfortable typing experience when writing up scripts.

The 18in 4K screen looks great, too - a nice, broad space for content creators, packing mini-LED technology and covering 100% DCI-P3. Our initial impression, having seen this laptop up close, is that it’s ideal for creators, particularly video editors, who want a supremely powerful workstation-like laptop.

