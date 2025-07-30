I asked the cast of Hallmark’s Providence Falls why The Way Home fans need to binge the epic 3-part series, and the answer is more ‘mysterious’ than you think

Debuting on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ from August 2, 2025, Providence Falls is a new three-part series following newbie police detective, Cora (Katie Stevens), who is partnered with visiting detective, Liam (Lachlan Quarmby). What she doesn’t know is that Liam is her reincarnated love from the 1800s, tasked by the ‘Angels of Destiny’ to course-correct her back to her supposed fated romance with Finn (Evan Roderick).

If you’re a diehard Hallmark fan, you’ll know exactly what this storyline reminds you of. The OG time-travel story in the streamer’s back catalog is The Way Home, a three season series telling the story of three generations of a family who find they can move through time by jumping into the pond that’s in their back garden. Neither of these stories are exactly standard when it comes to mixing fantasy and reality, but Ponderers (the self-proclaimed name of The Way Home’s fanbase) can’t get enough.

With The Way Home season 4 rumored to be released in early 2026, fans need a little something to stave off their hunger to bingewatch a show in the meantime. Luckily, I spoke to the cast of Providence Falls to get them to convince Ponderers to tune in, and there’s a ‘mysterious’ reason why they should.

The cast of Hallmark’s Providence Falls shouldn’t need to convince The Way Home fans to tune in, but they have

Sneak Peek - Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

“There's something in it for everyone,” star Roderick tells me. “There's a cop show, there's a romance and there's a period piece, and pretty much a whodunnit wrapped up in the whole thing. I think if you're not into at least one of those, you're going to be into something you find in Providence Falls.”



Yes, you heard the man correctly. Where The Way Home intertwines different periods of time across one solid story, Providence Falls is more like two shows in one. In the present day, the narrative acts like a typical Law & Order-style police procedural, while the 1800s scenes are the classic period drama romance we’d expect from Pride and Prejudice or Bridgerton. The two shouldn’t work together, yet they do, and that’s only good news for Hallmark fans who want a bit of everything.

“I think for Hallmark fans in particular, it has all of the great Hallmark anchors: the romance, the interesting story,” star Quarmby agrees. “There's always some sort of dilemma in a Hallmark as to why they can't be together, or why they should. There's a barrier or a hazard or something in the way. We've got plenty of that in there as well.

“But then we're layering in this new mystery and fantasy element. It's shot fantastically. Justin [Sebastian], our VP and our directors Siobhan [Devine] and Lucie [Guest] just made it look so good. I think there's a lot in there for people to like. And if you really like the crime drama aspect as well, there's plenty of that.”

On top of splitting our time between a police station and a castle, there’s a murder plot that also needs solving. You’re going to have to trust me that all of these strands converge into one satisfying ending, but you won’t be short of having clues to try and crack.

As someone who has been a silent participant in The Way Home fandom for the best part of a year, I also couldn’t recommend Providence Falls more. The all-around quality is exceptional, the drama is the perfect head-scratcher while you take a break from the never-ending mysteries of the Landry family, and there’s a few (perhaps unintentional) Easter eggs if you really pay close attention. What more could you ask for?