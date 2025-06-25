Prime Video’s new #1 show is a whodunnit thriller that’s a perfect summer binge watch
Emily Alyn Lind's new show has everyone talking
Prime Video's newest most-watched show We Were Liars has received a mixed response from the critics, so it's had audiences talking for better or worse.
The new addition to one of the best streaming services is currently the number one most-watched show on Prime Video. It's closely followed behind by another thriller called The Better Sister, which I also recommend you watch.
Despite both TV shows being popular, neither will make the cut for our best Prime Video shows list unfortunately, and that's because of the mixed reviews. However, while We Were Liars currently has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, I still think you should watch it.
Its score isn't too low, but it does deserve better, in my opinion, which is why I'm recommending it today. Read on to find out why.
Why I recommend We Were Liars on Prime Video
I was immediately hooked by the plot of this series, as it follows a young woman named Cadence who experiences a head injury during her fifteenth summer on her family's private island, leaving her with amnesia.
At first, she seems to have it all. She lives a privileged life and an enviable one, but she soon finds herself in the dark as she has to piece together all the memories she's lost, which leads her down a shocking path.
It's based on the young adult novel of the same name, which is billed as a psychological horror. While the TV adaptation takes a more thriller route and feels more widely accessible, I think it's a very strong retelling of the novel.
If you're in the mood to unravel a mystery and get to the bottom of what happened during "summer fifteen", as it's referred to, you'll likely find yourself glued to the screen. It's only eight episodes, so it's very easy to get lost in the story.
I loved the performances here too. I've been a fan of Emily Alyn Lind's work since she starred in the Netflix slasher The Babysitter, and she's very good at bringing complex characters to life. Cadence is going through a lot, and Lind's performance as her is very layered and compelling.
This might not be everyone's cup of tea, admittedly, especially if you're not really into young adult dramas. But I was pleasantly surprised by just how engaging this one is, and I feel it does enough to stand out among other thriller titles.
If you need more Prime Video recommendations, why not check out these six most-watched TV shows that you absolutely have to stream.
You might also like
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.