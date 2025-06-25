We Were Liars is perfect viewing this summer (for those in northern hemisphere).

Prime Video's newest most-watched show We Were Liars has received a mixed response from the critics, so it's had audiences talking for better or worse.

The new addition to one of the best streaming services is currently the number one most-watched show on Prime Video. It's closely followed behind by another thriller called The Better Sister, which I also recommend you watch.

Despite both TV shows being popular, neither will make the cut for our best Prime Video shows list unfortunately, and that's because of the mixed reviews. However, while We Were Liars currently has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, I still think you should watch it.

Its score isn't too low, but it does deserve better, in my opinion, which is why I'm recommending it today. Read on to find out why.

Why I recommend We Were Liars on Prime Video

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I was immediately hooked by the plot of this series, as it follows a young woman named Cadence who experiences a head injury during her fifteenth summer on her family's private island, leaving her with amnesia.

At first, she seems to have it all. She lives a privileged life and an enviable one, but she soon finds herself in the dark as she has to piece together all the memories she's lost, which leads her down a shocking path.

It's based on the young adult novel of the same name, which is billed as a psychological horror. While the TV adaptation takes a more thriller route and feels more widely accessible, I think it's a very strong retelling of the novel.

If you're in the mood to unravel a mystery and get to the bottom of what happened during "summer fifteen", as it's referred to, you'll likely find yourself glued to the screen. It's only eight episodes, so it's very easy to get lost in the story.

I loved the performances here too. I've been a fan of Emily Alyn Lind's work since she starred in the Netflix slasher The Babysitter, and she's very good at bringing complex characters to life. Cadence is going through a lot, and Lind's performance as her is very layered and compelling.

This might not be everyone's cup of tea, admittedly, especially if you're not really into young adult dramas. But I was pleasantly surprised by just how engaging this one is, and I feel it does enough to stand out among other thriller titles.

