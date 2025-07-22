You might not have noticed The Hunting Wives on our everything on Netflix in July 2025 list, and that just might be a good thing. Dropping on the streaming service on July 21, the soap opera-style drama is more of a car crash, clumsily barrelling headfirst into issues including age gap relationships, culture wars and sexual empowerment. There’s such a thing as throwing everything and the kitchen sink into a project, and then there’s this.

The very basic premise of the new Netflix series is following a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. That sounds about as boring as folding a towel, but she does quickly befriend a socialite, becoming consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. Easy pitfalls for any modern suburban woman, but the explanation for how exactly she ended up in these situations neither makes much sense nor is too entertaining to watch.

I know what you’re thinking, though. With this kind of subject matter, how can a new TV show become something you don’t want to stream? Thankfully, there were multiple times that Netflix didn’t miss the mark, and I’m begging you to stream the three best of the best instead.

Sirens

In case you missed it, a limited series with exactly the same premise already arrived on Netflix in May, and it runs rings around The Hunting Wives. Starring Supergirl’s Milly Alcock, Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy, Sirens tells the story of Simone’s (Alcock) unhealthy relationship with her boss as she moves to Kiki’s (Moore) luxurious beach estate and becomes obsessed with her. There’s an extra element here though, with Simone’s down-and-out sister Devon (Fahy) arriving unannounced to call Simone out for not helping with their decaying home life.

For starters, we’d all want to worship at the feet of Julianne Moore, and frankly I’d be jumping through hoops to personally bring her a morning coffee she refused to drink. Yet Sirens doesn’t just succeed because of its stellar cast – it’s also down to its impeccably well-rounded craft. The writing is sharp, the humour is darkly comic and biting, and its episodes build up to a pay off that while you see coming, never loses its sense of intrigue over viewers. If you can make an obvious ending seem like must-watch TV, then that’s golden creativity, in my eyes.

Behind Her Eyes

If you’ve never heard of Behind Her Eyes before, I thoroughly recommend you go into watching it blind (as in don’t read up on it – but don’t worry, there’s no spoilers here). When the series first came out in 2021, viewers went wild for the surprise twist in the final episode, completely shifting the perspective of everything we came to learn about the story itself. Without giving too much away, a woman starts having an affair with her psychiatrist boss, which ultimately leads to the mother of all twisted mind games.

Before you’ve even had a chance to blink and digest what’s going on, you’ve inhaled the entire season. I’ll refrain from any spoilers here (I’m not a monster), but you’ll be guaranteed to be hooked from the opening moments of the first episode. Unlike The Hunting Wives, Behind Her Eyes is the dictionary definition of a simple storyline done well. The thriller descends into the kind of modern-day horror absolutely any of us could be susceptible to.

Bridgerton

If you want messy chaos and tales of obsession, go straight to the source. As far as Netflix is concerned, Bridgerton is the greatest of all time when it comes to quality drama, blending scandalous sex with family feuds and social issues like it’s no big deal. We’re three seasons in and the hit Netflix series hasn’t taken its foot off the gas for a second. Indeed, it will be Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) time to shine in Bridgerton season 4.

While always chaotic and destructive in the best way, Bridgerton manages to still keep it in check to explore themes of tenderness and vulnerability at the same time. The best way to get the most out of a dramatic storyline is to flesh out the human aspect by making the people experiencing it first-hand come across as… well, like real people. This is where The Hunting Wives falls down, and while I wouldn’t have thought I related more to socialites in the 1800s, you’ve got to give Bridgerton credit where credit is due.