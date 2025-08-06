A new month brings a whole lot of new movies and shows for Prime Video viewers to enjoy, but with such a huge library of content, it’s easy to miss the best Prime Video movies being added each time the calendar page turns, but that’s why we’re here to help.

Among the new titles this month are some absolute classics spanning nearly fifty years of cinema, with everything from hideous horrors to boxing biopics, cool crime to war-time westerns landing on one of the best streaming services.

And, you won’t need to scroll for hours to find them, as I've picked out the five best movies added to Prime Video in August 2025, each with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

Creed (2015)

Creed - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 133 minutes

Main cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Anthony Bellew

Director: Ryan Coogler

RT Score: 95%

Both the seventh installment in the Rocky franchise and a trilogy starter in its own right, Creed is a must watch for sports drama fans.

Following his final bout in Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone’s eponymous boxing legend returns, this time as a mentor for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival turned friend Apollo Creed. Adonis never knew his father, but being the son of one of the GOATs means boxing is in his blood, and it's not long before Balboa is watching history repeat itself as underdog Creed prepares to enter the big time.

While following similar beats to the iconic original film, director Ryan Coogler (of Black Panther fame) manages to bring a fresh take to a well worn franchise and the film deftly manages to be both a story about Jordan’s young up and comer while satisfyingly taking Stallone’s veteran in to his later years. Taking the franchise back to basics, Creed is considered by many to be the best Rocky film since the original.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction | Official Trailer (HD) - John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 154 minutes

Main cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, Bruce Willis

Director: Quentin Tarantino

RT Score: 92%

The film that informed a whole sub-genre of cool crime flicks in the 90s, Pulp Fiction is Quentin Tarantino at his absolute best.

Via a number of interweaving and non-linear plots, the film tells the story of a number of small-time LA crooks crossing paths over the course of a few chaotic days. John Travolta’s Vincent Vega and Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules Winnfield serve as the linchpin of the film, as their mis-adventures find them intertwined with their gangster boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), his wife Mia (Uma Thurman), down-on-his-luck boxer Butch (Bruce Willis) and more.

Tarantino’s follow-up to Reservoir Dogs, the film expands on everything that made his debut so successful. The story is more complex, the pop-culture infused dialogue even more whip smart and the directorial flair even more stylish, with a sound track that’s pitch perfect. It wouldn’t be an understatement to call Pulp Fiction one of the most influential films of all time – pick almost any crime drama from the decade that followed and you’ll find Tarantino’s fingerprints all over it – and while the director’s filmography may have got much more ambitious since, it’s hard to argue against Pulp Fiction being QT’s magnum opus.

Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Return of the Living Dead | Original Trailer | Dan O'Bannon, 1985 - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 91 minutes

Main cast: Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa

Director: Dan O'Bannon

RT Score: 91%

Gooey, gory and downright hilarious, Return of the Living Dead is a punk rock horror comedy from one of the minds behind the Alien franchise.

When a warehouse foreman decides to show off a secret military experiment being stored in one of his lots, he accidentally releases a gas that reanimates the dead into flesh-eating zombies. As the epidemic spreads through town, the two workers responsible – Frank (James Karen) and Freddy (Thom Matthews) – must battle the undead hordes with a taste for brains.

Originally conceived as a sequel to Night of the Living Dead, the film morphed into very much its own beast, drawing huge influence from the grimy punk culture of the era and ditching the original notions of straight up horror as Alien co-writer Dan O’Bannon jumped into the director’s chair. For fans of 80s horror, the film has everything you could want, from cheesy performances, to plenty of practical gore and a classic punk soundtrack, while horror fans in general should find plenty to enjoy in this curio of the genre.

A Fistful of Dynamite aka Duck, You Sucker! (1971)

A FISTFUL OF DYNAMITE [Duck, You Sucker!] (1972) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 154 minutes

Main cast: Rod Steiger, James Coburn, Romolo Valli, Maria Monti, Rik Battaglia, Franco Graziosi

Director: Sergio Leone

RT Score: 92%

This epic western is a somewhat forgotten gem from one of the absolute masters of the genre.

Set in the early days of the Mexican Revolution in 1913, the film follows John Mallory (James Coburn), a former IRA member, and Juan Miranda (Rod Steiger), a Mexican Outlaw, as the two cross paths and concoct a plan to rob a bank using Mallory’s explosives knowledge. However, when the explosion ends up freeing a group of political prisoners unknowingly detained in the bank, the pair end up becoming unwitting heroes of the revolution.

Directed by the legendary Sergio Leone, the film is somewhat overshadowed by his earlier Man with No Name trilogy and Once Upon a Time in the West. However, A Fistful of Dynamite is every bit the spaghetti western classic, and in many ways, a more interesting film than the director's previous efforts as he experiments with tense action and outright comedy. A film that deserves to be talked about as much as its stable mates, A Fistful of Dynamite is the perfect epic western for a lazy afternoon.

Raging Bull (1980)

RAGING BULL (1980) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 129 minutes

Main cast: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, Nicholas Colasanto, Theresa Saldana, Frank Vincent

Director: Martin Scorsese

RT Score: 92%

An altogether different beast of a boxing movie than the aforementioned Creed, Raging Bull sees Robert DeNiro deliver a career best performance.

Raging Bull is the true story of the rise and fall of champion middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta (DeNiro) as he rises through the ranks on his way to glory. However, as Jake’s success continues, he becomes embroiled with the Mafia and increasingly paranoid and jealous of his wife Vickie (Cathy Moriarty), finding both his career and personal life spiraling out of control.

From director Martin Scorsese, the film feels of a piece with the likes of Taxi Driver and Mean Streets, exposing the scuzzy underbelly of historic New York. Shot in black and white, the film feels like a historical document, gritty and raw, with cinematography that perfectly complements DeNiro’s explosive performance. The conversation around Scorsese’s best work is an embarrassment of riches, but you’d find it hard to argue against the choice of Raging Bull.