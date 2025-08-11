In November last year, I wrote that the Google Pixel 9 Pro was the best-looking phone of 2024 and the only Android device that could tempt me away from my beloved iPhone. Ultimately, I still sided with the iPhone 16 Pro (the call of convenience was too hard to resist), but Google seems determined to win me over in 2025 with the Pixel 10 Pro.

Google’s next flagship is set to debut at this year’s Made by Google showcase on August 20, but it’s already been semi-unveiled in an official teaser video. The footage in question shows the back and one side of what’s purported to be the Pixel 10 Pro in a brand new ‘Moonstone’ color, and it’s heightened my excitement for the phone’s full-blown reveal.

Now, I’m not usually one to lose my head over colors, but this silverish-blue shade seemingly complements Google’s new (or rather, unchanged) flagship Pixel design perfectly. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that the Google Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone is already the best-looking phone of 2025 – and yes, I’ve seen the rumored iPhone 17 Pro design.

To be clear: the Pixel 10 Pro looks almost identical to the Pixel 9 Pro. Leaked renders suggest that the phone’s metal frame will more closely resemble its rear panel glass (rather than being polished, as on the Pixel 9 Pro). But beyond that, it’s safe to expect a like-for-like handset; I don’t think this is a bad thing.

An official image of a phone believed to be the Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone (Image credit: Google)

Google hit a home run with the design of the Pixel 9 Pro, which, in my opinion, is the Android phone that’s come closest to replicating the iPhone’s unique synergy of simplicity and style. It remixed the Pixel formula with flat aluminum sides, a frosted glass rear panel, and a perfectly sized pill-shaped module, all of which made the Pixel line feel more grown-up.

Google is right to stick by this cleaner, more industrial aesthetic with the Pixel 10 Pro, and the addition of a new ‘Moonstone’ color (as opposed to something more outlandish) suggests Google wants its next flagship phone to be perceived as just that: a grown-up flagship.

Of course, design is subjective. I’m sure many people continue to prefer the uniquely Pixel aesthetic of the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and so on. I can understand why.

But I genuinely believe that Google is one of the few – perhaps the only – smartphone manufacturers to have successfully designed a better-looking phone with each new generation. And if the below X post is anything to go by, Google thinks so too:

10 generations in the making. Look for #Pixel10 in 10 days at #MadeByGoogle: https://t.co/VxzWRaYodH pic.twitter.com/ER8qtFcDv5August 10, 2025

Will I finally switch sides and buy the Pixel 10 Pro is year? Probably not. But that’s only because a decade of investing in Apple hardware has made ditching the iPhone more trouble than it's worth. The Pixel 9 Pro was the best-looking phone of last year, and, for me, the Pixel 10 Pro has already repeated the feat in 2025.

For more on Google's next flagship, check out our roundup of the five upgrades to expect from the Google Pixel 10 Pro.