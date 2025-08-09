Google has announced that its annual Made by Google event will take place on August 20 this year, and we’re expecting to hear all about the long-rumored Google Pixel 10 lineup.

Though we’re bound to see reveals for the full Google Pixel 10 family, I’ve got my eye on one model in particular – the Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Editor's note One thing you may notice is that this list doesn’t highlight the Tensor G5 as a standalone upgrade – that's because the current-gen Apple A18 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy are so far ahead of Google’s chipsets that it’s very unlikely Pixels could catch up in a single generation.

The Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year in 2024, so I’m keen to see if Google can outdo not only itself, but upcoming competition from Apple and Samsung. With the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to be perhaps the most powerful phones ever released, Google will need to step up its game to get ahead of these unreleased rivals.

With that said, here are 5 ways the Pixel 10 Pro could get ahead of the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Faster charging

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

As it stands, none of the big-name flagships charge particularly quickly. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leads the pack with a maximum 45W power draw, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro clocks in at a 27W maximum. Apple, in typical fashion, hasn’t shared the power draw for the iPhone 16 Pro, but testing has revealed a top-end charging power of around 30W.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, this could change with the next generation of flagships. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to ship with support for 60W charging, while MacRumors reports the iPhone 17 Pro could get 35W wired charging.

As for the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Android Authority reports that Google’s next flagship could have its charging speed upped to 60W, which keeps up with Samsung’s rumored charging improvements, and firmly beats Apple’s.

That leaves wireless charging as Google’s chance to best Samsung when it comes to battery top-ups. The Google Pixel 10 Pro is expected to support 15W wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get 25W wireless charging (via GSMArena). Both phones are rumored to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, though, so Google could surprise us yet.

Even better cameras

(Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

Google Pixel phones are known for their excellent camera systems, and often make their way onto our list of the best camera phones – while you will find iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones on that list too, the Pixel series has made a name for itself by offering an intuitive camera app, well-calibrated image processing, and exceptional night photography.

With the Google Pixel 10 Pro, I basically want to see Google do more of the same.

In terms of software, I think some image processing improvements and some cool new photo and video modes would do the trick (the Pixel 9 Pro’s night panorama mode was very impressive). As for hardware, there’s always room for bigger sensors or wider apertures.

The iPhone 17 Pro has been tipped to get a new 8x zoom lens, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get wider apertures for its main and 5x telephoto camera. There’s no need for Google to match these specs exactly, though – so long as the Pixel 10 Pro continues to refine its photography experience, we’ll have a reason to recommend it against the competition.

A new button (or two)

(Image credit: Future)

In a world of customizable buttons, shutter buttons, ringer switches, and more, the Google Pixel 9 series stands out for its simplicity – a volume rocker and power button is all you get.

While we’ve not heard any rumors about new buttons for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to come equipped with the same Action Button and Camera Control capacitive button as the iPhone 16 Pro.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a great camera phone – perhaps a shutter button would give it an edge over the iPhone for those who appreciate the Pixel’s more natural image processing but prefer a tactile experience.

On the other hand, a customizable button like the ones seen on iPhones or recent OnePlus phones could give Pixel users a hardware link to the phone’s AI features. Google Pixel phones get new Android features first, so giving power users an instant way to access tools like Gemini could give Google an edge.

More cohesive AI

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Speaking of AI, our in-depth Google Pixel 9 Pro review noted that Google’s Gemini AI suite doesn’t always feel like the cohesive experience it’s designed to be, lacking the contextual awareness and in-app operability of, say, Samsung Bixby.

Admittedly, most AI features are tied to software rather than hardware, so it’s likely that any improvements that come to Google Pixel 10 Pro will eventually reach the Google Pixel 9 Pro and select older models.

With that said, it’s very likely the Google Pixel 10 Pro will get a performance boost over the Google Pixel 9 Pro thanks to the rumored Tensor G5 chipset, which could lend itself to exclusive AI features.

Still, smartphones are marketed as AI devices these days, so launching the Google Pixel 10 in tandem with a refreshed, more coherent Google Gemini and some exclusive features could still give the phone an edge over Apple and Samsung.

A new design (or an old one?)

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

We’ve probably seen the final designs of the Pixel 10 lineup already thanks to Google accidentally sharing product images, but it’s worth considering some aesthetic decisions that might give the Google Pixel 10 Pro the upper hand over its rivals.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are due to get a new bar-style camera housing that resembles the Google Pixel 9 series – though images and renders of the upcoming iPhone suggest a look that isn't quite as refined as Google’s flagship offering.

As for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the latest tips suggest a new Galaxy S25 Edge-style design focused on thinness, with a protruding camera housing similar to the Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7. That design has already split opinions online, so there’s no saying whether it’ll be a popular change.

This is all to say that Google not changing up the design of the Pixel 10 Pro could be a winning choice. If the iPhone 17 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra are both due for possibly controversial design changes, then perhaps keeping things consistent will make the Pixel 10 Pro stand out in comparison.