Google Pixel 9 Pro: latest news, rumors and everything we know so far

Google looks set to unveil the Google 9 Pixel Pro on August 13, with this successor to the Google Pixel 8 Pro expected to stand alongside the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the company’s 2024 lineup.

It’s been 10 months since the Pixel 8 series hit shelves, so we’re quietly confident that we know what to expect from the next generation of Google’s best Pixel phones. Indeed, we’ve now heard several consistent rumors about the Pixel 9 Pro, and in this guide, we’ve pulled together the leaks with the most credence.

Below, you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the Pixel 9 Pro so far, including details about its potential price, design, display, cameras, chipset and battery.

Latest news All four rumored Google Pixel 9 models have been photographed by a regulatory agency.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Google’s next Pro-branded Pixel smartphone

Google’s next Pro-branded Pixel smartphone When is it out? Set to be announced on August 13

Set to be announced on August 13 How much will it cost? At least $999 / £999 / AU$1,69

At least $999 / £999 / AU$1,69 What upgrades could it have? Expect a whole new design, a new Tensor chip, improved camera performance and new AI features

The Pixel 8 Pro launched on October 12, 2023 (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Set to be announced on August 13

Will likely cost at least $999 / £999 / AU$1,699

Google has now confirmed that the Pixel 9 series (and therefore the Pixel 9 Pro) will be announced at its upcoming Made by Google event on Tuesday, August 13. The phone will likely begin shipping towards the end of August.

Interestingly, Google usually hosts its Pixel launch events in October, so this year’s August event marks a change in strategy for the company. Perhaps it wants to steal a march on Apple’s rumored iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro’s price, it’s safe to expect an equal or higher price than the $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 starting price of the Pixel 8 Pro. Here’s how much that phone launched for in the US, UK and Australia:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 8 Pro prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $999 £999 AU$1,699 256GB $1,059 £1,059 AU$1,799 512GB $1,179 £1,179 AU$1,999 1TB $1,399 N/A N/A

One Pixel 9 price leak suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro could come with a full year of free access to Gemini Advanced , which could soften the blow of those four-figure prices.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Pixel 9 Pro: potential design and display

An official Pixel 9 Pro teaser (Image credit: Google)

Confirmed to have a redesigned rear camera bump

Expected to have the same 6.7-inch display

Google itself has already teased the rear design of the Pixel 9 Pro, confirming that the phone’s camera array will now sit on a rounded, isolated island, rather than being integrated into the rear panel, as on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, where the sides of the Pixel 8 Pro are curved, the Pixel 9 Pro will have polished sides that sit flush against a flat rear panel. The phone’s corners will still be curved, mind, and the rear panel looks like it’ll remain matte rather than glossy.

The camera bump on the Pixel 8 Pro (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

As for the Pixel 9 Pro’s size, leakers are divided. An unnamed Android Authority source claims the phone will be around the same size as the Pixel 8 Pro (at 6.7 inches), but reputable leaker Ross Young says the Pixel 9 Pro will have a bigger screen than its predecessor.

To make matters more confusing, an even more recent leak (this time from reliable leaker OnLeaks and MySmartPrice) suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro could have a 6.5-inch screen, making it smaller than the current model.

Interestingly, we’re expecting to see Google announce a Pixel 9 Pro XL model this year, which will presumably be the largest of the three Pixel 9 phones. Leaked hands-on photos of all three rumored Pixel 9 models (below) suggest the Pixel 9 has a 6.24-inch screen, the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.34-inch display and the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.73-inch screen, so these could well be the most accurate measurements.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rozetked)

(Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked)

The rumored Pixel 9 Pro colors include Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain and Rose, while a more recent Pixel 9 colors leak mentions Pink, which is presumably the same color as Rose. For reference, the Pixel 8 Pro shipped in Porcelain, Obsidian and Bay Blue.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro’s display, its screen size will of course depend on the size of the phone itself, though leakers seem to agree that Google’s Super Actua panel, which brings a 120Hz refresh rate, will return unchanged. The phone’s peak brightness may be slightly increased over the Pixel 8 Pro’s 2,400-nit peak.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: potential cameras

The Pixel 8 Pro's camera module up close (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Three-camera setup will remain

New Sony lenses rumored for all three cameras

As per Google’s official teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro, the phone will stick with a three-lens rear setup, likely comprising a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera and a periscope telephoto camera, as on the Pixel 8 Pro.

We haven't heard many specifics about the megapixel count of these cameras, though the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera (with 5x optical zoom), so expect the same or better. Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro will probably get the same 10.5MP selfie camera as its predecessor.

Google is, however, reportedly ditching the Pixel 8 series’ Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens in place of a 50MP Sony IMX858 lens on all three Pixel 9 devices, so it’s safe to expect better low-light performance from the Pixel 9 Pro. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will also reportedly house this IMX858 lens on their respective telephoto and selfie cameras.

Another Pixel 9 Pro camera rumor suggests that the phone might support 8K video recording, though a more recent leak suggests that footage will instead be upscaled to 8K using Video Boost.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: potential chipset and battery

The Pixel 8 Pro's AI wallpaper settings (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Google Tensor G4 chipset is a shoo-in

16GB RAM tipped

Battery size is unclear

30W wired charging is likely

The Pixel 9 Pro will almost certainly use Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, since the previous three Pro models used the first three generations of Tensor, respectively.

The Tensor G4 is tipped to offer improved performance, power efficiency and heat management over the Tensor G3, however we’ve also heard that the Tensor G4 will be a “smaller upgrade than initially planned”. We’ve since heard this from a second source, so the Pixel 9 Pro may not be dramatically faster than the Pixel 8 Pro.

We do, however, expect the Pixel 9 Pro to boast 16GB of RAM, which would mark an upgrade over the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12GB. This improved RAM capacity should enable plenty of software-based upgrades, and indeed we’ve heard that the phone might boast a new AI assistant called Pixie, which is described as more personalized and powerful than the current Google Assistant.

Also on the AI front, there's evidence that Google is working on an AI-powered sticker creator, possibly called Creative Assistant, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro could get one of Apple Intelligence's coolest features before any iPhone, namely the ability to record, transcribe and summarize phone calls.

AI-powered call summarization, seen here in Apple Intelligence, could come to the Pixel 9 series (Image credit: Apple)

As for the Pixel 9 Pro’s battery, a Taiwanese regulatory agency has stated that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have 4,558mAh batteries, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 4,942mAh cell.

These are likely minimum rather than rated capacities, so we doubt that 4,558mAh will be the official battery capacity of the Pixel 9 Pro. In any case, for reference, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 4,950mAh rated battery capacity and a 5,050mAh typical one.

The same source also suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro will charge at 30W, just like the Pixel 8 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL might charge at 35W or more. Mind you, another leak has hinted that all three phones could charge marginally faster than their predecessors. So, the jury is out on the Pixel 9 Pro battery front.

You might also like