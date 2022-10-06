The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals to preorder at Verizon, AT&T, and more

Looking for a brand-spanking new Android flagship? We've rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 7 deals and Pixel 7 Pro deals to pre-order into one handy page right here. Regardless of whether you're looking to get an unlocked device from the brand itself or opt for a big carrier promotion, you can easily compare all your options with these expertly picked-out recommendations.

Both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available to pre-order at leading carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, as well as a few unlocked retailers ahead of the October 13th release date. As with most cell phone deals, the best savings possible revolve around trade-in promotions, although Google itself is offering a $100 gift card and a trade rebate of up to $750 - a very competitive offer.

If you're buying your device outright then the new Google Pixel 7 retails for $599, whereas the more premium Pixel 7 Pro retails for $899. This puts them at the same price as the previous iterations, although there are a few key upgrades to help sweeten the proposition.

The headline feature is the upgraded Google Tensor G2 chip - the second iteration of Google's own-brand silicon, and a chip that's bringing a number of performance and power efficiency improvements. This, alongside a number of camera upgrades and a subtly tweaked design makes both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the most powerful and fully-featured flagship devices yet from the brand.

As a quick overview, the main differences between the devices come down to size (6.3-inch screen versus 6.7-inches), display refresh rate (90Hz versus 120Hz), and a few key camera upgrades (extra zoom, in particular). There are a few other smaller differences, and, as with the latest iPhones - the Pro device is the one that's carrying the lion's share of upgrades.

If you'd like to read more about these devices, we've included a more detailed overview of each underneath this week's best deals for each device. We'll also have full in-depth reviews going live as soon as we've put these devices through their pages, so stay tuned for those.

Joining us from the UK? Check out the best Google Pixel 7 deals in the UK here.

The best Google Pixel 7 deals to preorder

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: BOGO, or save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's Google Pixel 7 deals for preorder offer the usual choice between a trade-in rebate of up to $700 or the carrier's buy-one get-one multiple line saving. Both are eligible only with an unlimited plan and the trade-in is actually enough to cover the entire device over a 36-month plan duration. Even better still, new customers will also get an additional $200 gift card on top of the trade-in rebate.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

Like with other carriers, AT&T's opening Google Pixel 7 deals for preorder enable you to get the device for free via a trade-in and unlimited data line. This is the usual type of deal we see from this carrier but it's still a fantastic choice regardless of whether you're looking to switch or simply upgrade your line.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $100 gift card, plus up to $400 off with trade-in (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is another retailer where you can pre-order your device from this week and you'll find a nice little $100 gift card being thrown in to sweeten the deal. On top of that, there's also a fairly significant trade-in rebate of up to $400, which is enough to cut a significant chunk off the cost of the device, should you pair it up with an unlimited plan at one of the major carriers.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: save up to $750 with a trade-in, plus $100 gift card at Google (opens in new tab)

Unsurprisingly, the Google Store itself is one of the most competitive options for Pixel 7 deals - especially if you're looking for an unlocked device. Right now, the official store is offering $100 of store credit as a preorder bonus as well as a trade-in rebate of up to $750 - more than enough to cover the entire device.

Google Pixel 7 deals: what to you need to know

Google Pixel 7 specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.3-inch OLED (90Hz)| Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | CPU: Google Tensor| Memory: 8GB RAM | Weight: 155g |Storage: 128 / 256 | Battery: 4,277mAh | Rear camera: 50MP wide (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.0)

Here we go folks - here's the new Google Pixel 7 - the latest flagship device from the brand and the second iteration of what was essentially a 'soft reboot' for the series. At first glance, it's strikingly similar to the previous Pixel 6, and Google has very much carried over the design language from its predecessor. There are a few key differences, however.

Firstly, the distinctive bar housing for the cameras from the previous device has been switched from a glass construction to a mostly metal design. It doesn't look quite as uniform, but the slightly brass/copperish hue to the aluminum looks very slick on certain colors - particularly the pastel 'Lemongrass' green.

Without a doubt, the biggest upgrade for the Pixel 7 is the new Tensor G2 chip, which is the second version of Google's own in-house silicon. Early benchmarks indicate a fairly minor 10% bump in performance versus the last iteration overall, but graphical tasks could see a 20% increase (playing on the Pixel's strength in computational photography and gaming). Power isn't everything, however, as improved chip architecture should result in better power efficiency and heat management. Battery life was one of the most commonly reported frustrations with the Pixel 6 so this is a welcome and sensible upgrade from Google.

Another minor improvement is the front camera being bumped up to 10MP from 8MP, and it also now supports 4K video at 60 FPS. The rear camera essentially supports the same lens setup and sensor as previously, but now features an upgraded 8x digital zoom and a new 'Movie Mode' which provides cinematic blurring, much akin to the iPhone's Cinematic Mode.

The 6.3-inch display on the Pixel 7 is slightly smaller than the Pixel 6's 6.4-inches, but it retains the 90Hz OLED setup. The Pixel 7 also features 8GB of RAM and your choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage, much akin to the previous Pixel 6.

The best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals to preorder

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: BOGO, save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's opening deals on the Google Pixel 7 Pro are essentially the same as those on the standard device. Namely, you'll get the choice between getting up to $700 off a single device via a trade-in or the carrier's buy-one get-$700 off second multi-line saving. Note that both these deals are eligible with unlimited data plans only and those who switch over from another carrier will also get a $200 gift card in addition to any other savings.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: save up to $800 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

The beefiest carrier trade-in for Google Pixel 7 Pro deals can be found over at AT&T this week, with a maximum rebate of up to $800 available. Note that this isn't quite enough to get the device for free (you'll be paying $30 over 36 months), but it's easily one of the best initial promotions at launch. Definitely worth a look if AT&T is your carrier of choice.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $200 gift card, plus up to $400 off with trade-in (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's offering a cheeky little $200 gift card on top of its usual trade-in rebates for its initial Google Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals this week. Considering this gift card applies regardless of whether you trade or not we'd say this is a decent deal if you're looking to simply buy your device outright. Having a gift card could be handy for the upcoming Black Friday sales, too.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: save up to $750 with a trade-in, plus $100 gift card at Google (opens in new tab)

Going unlocked? A great option for Google Pixel 7 Pro deals is the Google Store itself. Right now, the official vendor is offering a $100 gift card on top of a competitive trade-in rebate of up to $750. That's not enough to cover the entire device but it is enough to make it significantly cheaper.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals: what you need to know

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch OLED (120Hz)| Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Google Tensor| Memory: 12GB RAM | Weight: 210g |Storage: 128 / 256 | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 50MP wide (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide / 58MP telephoto| Front camera: 11MP (ƒ/2.2)

The new Google Pixel 7 is going to be the device of choice for those who want a bigger, badder, faster, and more feature-packed flagship - and for those with deeper pockets. Retailing for $899 out the gates, the Pixel 7 Pro essentially retains the same pricing model as the previous iteration, namely as the most premium offering from the brand.

Again, like the standard Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro is more of an iterative upgrade as opposed to a revolution to the formula. You've essentially got the same screen (120Hz OLED), upgraded RAM (12GB), and design as on the previous model, with a few well-thought-out tweaks to the formula here and there.

Where things have mostly been changed up is internally, with the new Tensor G2 chip being the headline feature across both Pixel 7 devices. While representing a fairly small bump (10%) in overall power, moving to a new architecture has yielded improvements in power efficiency and heat management. It's also stated to be specifically better at graphical tasks - in particular the Pixel's strong suit of computational photography.

Speaking of which, the camera on the Pixel 7 Pro has also seen some fairly hefty improvements. The camera on the Pro device was already strong but Google has been focusing on bringing it up to speed with the latest Apple and Samsung devices. The camera now supports a 5x optical zoom (biggest zoom on any device, outside of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 10x zoom) and a ridiculous 30x digital zoom. That's a marked increase from the previous Google Pixel 6 Pro, which topped out at 20x. There's also a new 'Movie Mode' and 'Macro Focus' mode, the latter of which is exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro.

On the outside, there's been a minor tweak to the overall aesthetics of the device, with the uniform black glass bar for the camera housing being abandoned in favor of an aluminum construction. It looks a little less uniform from the back since the camera lenses are black (and clearly seen), but the new brass-like copperish hue to the metal housing does look very neat.