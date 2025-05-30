For the last 20 years I’ve swapped one budget Android phone for another. In that time I must have gone through about six different phones with three or four different manufacturers. And despite currently owning an iPhone, it’s a full three generations old. All that to say, I love a bargain phone!

If you’re looking to upgrade your existing device with something super affordable, then we’ve picked out four of our favorite picks that are worthy of consideration right now. The list includes the Galaxy A56, Pixel 9a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and OnePlus Nord 4. All of these are budget phones, but if you want to save even more money, then you could always consider previous-generation models too.

We also have a dedicated best cheap phones guide for an in-depth breakdown of Samsung, Apple, and Google smartphones. If, on the other hand, you’d like to spend a little bit more, then we have guides to the best Android phones, best iPhones, and best camera phones.

Without further ado, let’s dive into our favorite options for a cheap Android phone upgrade.

1. Samsung Galaxy A56

(Image credit: Future)

The reason for leading with the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A56 is that you’ll get a gorgeous display, a remarkably long battery life, and materials that make it feel more premium than the cost suggests.

In our Samsung Galaxy A56 review, our reviewer said he was closer than ever to ditching his iPhone for Android. The praise was due to the thin and light frame, the healthy dose of AI features, and its impressive versatility. This is a phone that will suit almost anyone. I say almost because this isn’t the most powerful phone and will certainly not satisfy more serious mobile gamers.

Let’s take a closer look at the specs. The 6.7-inch display boasts AMOLED technology that delivers a beautifully vibrant image no matter how bright the room that you’re in is. Having a large display like this isn’t guaranteed when buying a budget phone, so it’s worth taking note.

The case itself is IP67-rated, which means it’s protected against dust and can withstand a brief submersion in water. Don’t be taking it in the pool though, or you won’t be pleased with the results.

The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. The package of options will enable users to take reasonable photos. But if you’re looking for a camera suite that exceeds expectations while still being within the budget category, then we’d recommend the Pixel 9a or Nothing Phone 3a Pro instead.

If you like the look of the A56 but still can’t afford it, then its predecessor, the A55, is well worth a look. It has a smaller display, weighs a little more, and doesn’t have the latest AI features, but if none of that concerns you, it’s well worth a look.

2. Google Pixel 9a

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to take advantage of Google’s impressive suite of AI features without paying for a flagship phone, then it has to be the Pixel 9a. In our Google Pixel 9a review, Philip Berne said he “especially likes Google’s AI calling tools”. This includes the ability for Google’s AI to answer and screen a call, record and transcribe a conversation, and even wait on hold so you don’t have to.

Alongside amazing AI smarts, you’ll also get outstanding camera technology. The 48MP main camera is more than capable of delivering top-quality photos. But it’s the macro lens that steals the show; after testing it against his DSLR, Philip Berne concluded that it’s “so good, at full resolution, that it offers a whole reason to consider this phone. If you like shooting macro, you’ve probably never seen a smartphone that can get this close and take photos this sharp.”

The positives continue when we turn to the build quality, which is perfectly durable. However, if we focus on the design, then the compliments cease; unfortunately, the Pixel 9a lacks personality and character. But if you’re looking at a budget-friendly handset, then I imagine the looks of the phone aren’t very high up on your list of desirables. If I’m wrong on that, then you should stay away from the 9a.

If you’re happy foregoing some of the performance and features afforded by the 9a, then the Pixel 8a is also a great option if you can find it at third-party retailers.

3. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

(Image credit: Future)

It seems that most budget Android phones have ended up looking very similar to each other. That can’t be said of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro which lives in a world of its own. With Glyph light patterns, matching sound cues, and a minimalist NothingOS interface, the 3a Pro definitely pushes itself to the front rather than blending into the background.

The design aesthetic does result in a thick 8.4mm case that's thicker than the iPhone 16e or Galaxy A56. Yet budget phones are often a bit clunkier and less refined than their flagship counterparts, so there are no surprises here.

The general specs are surprisingly impressive, beating the iPhone 16e in most regards. Not only does the Nothing Phone 3a Pro have a larger screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but also a bigger battery and faster charging. That’s before we’ve even go to the larger storage capacity and more RAM. Our reviewer did experience “plenty of lag and stuttering performance”, although this is more a case of you get what you pay for.

We love the 3x optical zoom camera lens; rare on smartphones within this price range. Having a real zoom lens helps to ensure a high level of image quality at various zoom levels and much better than a digital zoom I’d say. This is the best Nothing Phone ever and at a bargain price it’s hard to ignore.

4. OnePlus Nord 4

(Image credit: Future)

The final budget phone on my list is the OnePlus Nord 4, which is one of the highest performers in the affordable phone category. The mid-range chipset is helped out by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage so everything runs smoothly. We might even go as far as to say it’s knocking on the door of many flagship phones that you’d pay a lot more money for.

All of this power makes it ideal for gamers, tackling titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile with ease. It doesn’t have the graphical fidelity or cooling capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it definitely holds its own.

The 6.74-inch AMOLED display is housed in an eye-catching two-tone metal frame that really looks the part. I particularly love the Aqua Touch feature, which lets users operate the phone even with wet hands. Impressive. If you accidentally get too much water on it, then you don’t have to panic, as the Nord 4 is IP65 dust and water resistant.

To save more, you could go for a previous version of the Nord, or the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is worth considering, too.