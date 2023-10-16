This week's best Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro deals: huge trade-in rebates, freebies, and more

You'll find all of this week's best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals rounded up right here on this page, perfect for those readers looking to upgrade to these brand new flagships. Right off the bat there are some great promotions to check out right now, including substantial freebies, big trade-in offers, and great options for both unlocked and carrier devices.

For example, both AT&T and Verizon are offering hefty trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the Pixel 8 Pro, while Google itself has a great trade-in offer of up to $650 across both unlocked and Google Fi discounts. Perhaps the headline deal right now, however, is the free Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro that are being offered as early-adopter incentives at a number of leading retailers.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come in at $699 and $999 at full retail, respectively, which makes the Pro model a little pricier than last year's entry. However, both models have received significant upgrades with a new chipset, upgraded cameras, and a host of new AI-assisted features that push forward Google's industry-leading prowess in the area.

If you're looking for a full run-down of each device, you can check out our full Google Pixel 8 review and Google Pixel 8 Pro review pages, which feature in-depth assessments of nearly every aspect of each device. You'll also find some advice and handy FAQs at the bottom of this page, just underneath this week's best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals. If you want to compare these promotions to those on other leading brands, head on over to our main cell phone deals page.

This week's best Google Pixel 8 deals

Google Pixel 8: up to $800 off with a trade-in, plus $200 with a switch at Verizon

Verizon opens its Google Pixel 8 deals with a relatively standard trade-in rebate of up to $800. Overall, it's not the highest rebate we've seen from the carrier but it's exactly what you'd expect on a lower-priced flagship like the Pixel 8. The best news here is that this particular promotion is open to both new customers and upgraders alike, although only the former will be able to get the $200 bonus gift card that Verizon is throwing in as a welcome promotion right now.

Google Pixel 8: $15 with an unlimited data plan at AT&T

AT&T hasn't gone with a trade-in deal for its initial Google Pixel 8 promotion, instead opting for a healthy discount when you pick up the device alongside an unlimited data plan. In short, you're trading out the best possible saving here for a deal with a much lower barrier of entry, which could be good if you're currently rocking an ancient or poorly valued device. For reference, at $15 per month, you're paying a total of $540 for the Pixel 8 over 36 months - a total saving of $160 versus buying an unlocked device outright.

Google Pixel 8: $120 off, and a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro at Mint Mobile

Here's one of our favorite Google Pixel 8 deals this week, courtesy of the excellent prepaid carrier Mint Mobile. Not only is Mint offering the Pixel 8 with a $120 upfront discount if you're a new customer, but you also get six months of service for free and a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro on top. While the free buds promotion is matched at other unlocked retailers right now, the upfront discount at Mint is fantastic - especially when you consider the reasonable prices of this carrier's plans.

Google Pixel 8: free Pixel Buds Pro, plus up to $650 off with a trade-in at Google

The Google Store is a great all-around choice for Pixel 8 deals. Not only does it offer a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro with every device, but you'll find options for both unlocked and carrier devices. If you're interested in a prepaid device, the official store also offers a fantastic tie-in deal on the Google Fi network right now, with an extra $350 available to new customers.

Google Pixel 8: free pair of Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon

Amazon is another great option for an unlocked device at launch as the retailer throws in a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro with the standard Pixel 8. There aren't quite so many trade-in options as via the official Google Store at Amazon but Prime members may prefer to go this route for speedy delivery. Note, some colors with this promotion are already sold out so we'd recommend acting quickly if you're looking for a device via Amazon.

This week's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus $200 with a switch at Verizon

The headline cell phone deal for Android fans at Verizon this week: you can score the excellent new Google Pixel 8 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in on a new unlimited data plan. Adding to the value is an additional $200 gift card for new customers that Verizon is throwing in as a switching bonus, which can be used as an extra saving on device or plan costs.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: free with an eligible trade-in and unlimited data plan at AT&T

Another superb trade-in focused cell phone deal this week on the brand new Google Pixel 8 Pro. You can get the device for free right now at AT&T with a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $1,000. While an unlimited data plan is still needed, of course, this is a great option for both new and existing customers at the carrier.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $170 off, and free Pixel Watch 2 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's opening Pixel 8 Pro deal offers an exceptionally generous upfront saving of $170 on the device, a free Pixel Watch 8 (valued $350), and six months of service for free - a great bundle package. The catch here is that this one is reserved for new customers who port their number over to Mint. It's well worth considering, however, if you want a cheap plan as Mint Mobile is easily one of the best prepaid carriers on the market right now.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: free Pixel Buds Pro, plus up to $650 off with a trade-in at Google

Regardless of whether you're looking for an unlocked device or a carrier option, the official Google Store's initial batch of deals on the Pixel 8 Pro should be on your radar. First up, it offers a great combination of a free Pixel Watch 8 and a trade-in discount of up to $650 on unlocked devices, which is great. You'll also find an additional $350 saving if you port your number over to Google Fi, the official prepaid service from Google.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: free Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon

And finally, you'll find those same excellent freebies with Amazon's own Pixel 8 Pro deals at launch. Unlike the other options on our list, Amazon exclusively sells unlocked devices but this could be a good option if you're a Prime member and want to buy a device outright. Note, however, that this particular option is popular right now and devices have a delivery estimate of early November, due to demand.

Google Pixel 8 deals: FAQ

What's new with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro?

Key upgrades Google Pixel 8:

- Tensor G3 chipset

- Magic Editor photo software

- Wider aperture on main camera

- 120Hz 'Actua' OLED display

- 7 years of Android updates Google Pixel 8 Pro:

- All of the above

- 6.7-inch adaptive (1-120Hz) display

- 48MP ultrawide lens

- 5x optical zoom

- 12GB of RAM (vs 8GB on the Pixel 8)

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro carry significant upgrades, even if the devices are outwardly rather similar to the previous iteration. Alongside new colorways, both have been refreshed with a slightly more rounded-off design with a matte glass back, as opposed to the gloss on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6.

Inside is where the vast majority of upgrades are concentrated, however, with the headline featuring being the new Google Tensor G3. As with previous chips, the Tensor G3 excels at super-charging AI-assisted tasks and enables a host of new photo editing features, advanced call screening, and a new AI wallpaper app. For outright performance, neither device will quite match the latest from Samsung or Apple, but the G3 is still more than powerful enough to zip through daily tasks and it now also supports Ray-Tracing, which will be a welcome addition for gamers.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 8 Pro carries the majority of upgrades with a new 48MP ultrawide camera, upgraded autofocus, a 5x optical zoom, and new 'Pro' photo editing tools. The standard Pixel 8 isn't a slouch when it comes to photos, however, as its main camera has been revised with a wider aperture (better for low-light situations), and you'll also have access to the majority of Google's latest AI trickery and features.

Finally, both devices now feature what Google's branding as its 'Actua' displays. In layman's terms, both devices have OLED displays with improved brightness and adaptive refresh rates. Of the two, the screen on the Pixel 8 Pro is more advanced, with higher overall brightness and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz (the Pixel 8 has 60 to 120Hz).

Which device does TechRadar recommend?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

If you can line up a good trade, then go for the Pixel 8 Pro

If buying a device outright, the standard Pixel 8 is good value

We usually favor the more premium devices here at TechRadar, especially if you can get a good trade-in deal - why not go for the better device, right? Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro make compelling choices within their respective price points, however.

For example, if you're buying a device outright, the standard Pixel 8 is very competitively priced at $699. That's $100 cheaper than the equivalent iPhone 15, and you're getting a more recent - albeit not quite as powerful - chipset in the form of the Tensor G3. It's arguably not as premium of a device, but you get a decent screen, processor, and a host of cutting-edge AI tools (particularly for photos) at a good price.

If you're looking to trade in your old device, you may find you can line up a better deal on the Pixel 8 Pro if you can get a rebate that covers the entire cost of the device. You'll potentially have to hand over a relatively decent device to get the full amount ($1,000) but you might be surprised at how generous some of the carriers' offers are if you're getting your device in conjunction with an unlimited plan. If you can get a big trade-in, then it makes sense to go with the more premium device.