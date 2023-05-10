Today's best Google Pixel 7a preorder deals: free devices, free Pixel Buds, and more

There's a new mid-range Android device in town, and we're on hand to help our readers snag the best Google Pixel 7a preorder deals possible. As the dust settles on this year's Google I/O live stream event, major carriers have already launched their promotions for early adopters, and we're rounding them up here, as well as giving our recommendations on the best ones.

The new Google Pixel 7a is launching at $499 / £449 / AU$749, which is a slight bump up in price versus the previous iteration. There are, however, a few key upgrades under the hood - particularly the new Tensor 2 chip and a 64MP camera - that look to justify the slightly higher asking price at launch. On top of this, there are some superb opening promotions that are cutting that price tag right down to size, including AT&T offering the device for just $2 per month on an unlimited data plan and some superb cheap tariffs in the UK.

For those who want to know more about the Google Pixel 7a, we've included a full overview of the device, its upgrades, and its specs just below today's Google Pixel 7a preorder deals. You can also head on over to our main Google Pixel 7a review for an exhaustive look at the device.

See our Google Pixel Fold preorders page for the brand's other new device

Today's best Google Pixel 7a preorder deals

Don't like what you see? Check out our main cell phone deals page for this week's top choices on other devices.

Google Pixel 7a: new features and overview

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Tensor 2 chip (same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro)

(same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro) 64MP camera

Better low-light photography

New long exposure mode

Google Pixel 7a specs Display: 6.1-inch 90Hz Full HD+ OLED

Chip: Google Tensor 2

RAM: 8GB

Capacity: 128GB

Camera: 64MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 13MP selfie

Software: Android 13

The Pixel 7a is outwardly very similar to the previous iteration (like the Pixel 7), with the majority of improvements coming in the form of internal hardware upgrades.

On the surface, the device still comes in a 6.1-inch form factor and features a 90hz display - which lags behind the 120Hz display of the Pixel 7 and similarly priced Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. For context, it's still the smallest device in the current line-up, with the Pixel 7 coming in at 6.3 inches and the Pixel 7 Pro at 6.7 inches.

The first significant upgrade for the Pixel 7a comes in the form of its back camera's sensor, which has been improved from 12MP to a whopping 64MP. The sensor here hasn't just been bumped up in terms of overall resolution, but it's a bigger sensor in terms of physical size, which brings improvements to low-light shooting.

Alongside physical improvements to the camera hardware, the Pixel 7a also features all the fantastic software features that greatly aid the mobile photography experience on Pixel devices - Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and an extended exposure mode, which is a new addition for A series devices.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Next up on the list of improvements is the Tensor 2 chip featured inside the Pixel 7a. This processor is arguably the headline feature for the Pixel 7a as it's the same chip as the one featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In short, you're getting significant power under the hood with the Pixel 7a versus the similarly priced competition (like the Galaxy A54 5G, for example).

However, all that power does come with a downside with the Google Pixel 7a's mediocre battery life. During our testing, we found that the device drained its battery quickly during intensive tasks, so carrying a backup charger is recommended for gaming, attending video calls, or utilizing power-hungry apps heavily throughout the day. Compounding the weak battery life is the Pixel 7a's somewhat sluggish charging speed, which lags behind the latest mid-range devices from Samsung and Motorola.

Finishing up our overview with software - the Pixel 7a Runs on Google's own clean version of Android 13- a distinct advantage for those who want to avoid the usual bloatware found on third-party devices. As with all Pixel devices, you get a guaranteed three years of software updates, which should see you through to the next upgrade (it's nothing on Apple's guaranteed six years of updates, however).