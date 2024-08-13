Made by Google live blog – Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and more

Today's big Made by Google event is scheduled to kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or 4am AEDT on August 14 if you're in Australia), and we're here to bring you all the news and announcements as they happen.

Google typically hosts its annual product launch event in October, but this year, it's opted for an August date. Regardless of the change, we're still expecting to see successors to the best Pixel phones unveiled in California, with the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold both already confirmed to appear.

We've heard rumors of a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, too, as well as a Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro, so stick with this live blog for a beat-by-beat breakdown of everything announced at today's Made by Google event.

Made by Google cheat sheet