Made by Google live blog – Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and more

Today's big Made by Google event is scheduled to kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or 4am AEDT on August 14 if you're in Australia), and we're here to bring you all the news and announcements as they happen.
Google typically hosts its annual product launch event in October, but this year, it's opted for an August date. Regardless of the change, we're still expecting to see successors to the best Pixel phones unveiled in California, with the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold both already confirmed to appear.
We've heard rumors of a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, too, as well as a Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro, so stick with this live blog for a beat-by-beat breakdown of everything announced at today's Made by Google event.
Made by Google cheat sheet
- A livestream of the keynote will kick off today at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 4am AEDT (on August 14)
- We'll have a full, official look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- A Google Pixel 9 and supersized Google Pixel 9 XL are expected, too
- We're also expecting to see the Google Pixel Watch 3
- We could see new earbuds, likely the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro
- Expect to hear more about Android 15 and Google Gemini
As a reminder, Google has already shared a teaser image for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which we know now to be the official name of the Google Pixel Fold 2.
The image in question shows a new square camera block and slimmer bezels for the upcoming phone, so we're expecting a significant design upgrade over the original Google Pixel Fold.
So, what do we actually expect to see come this afternoon (or this morning, depending on your location)? Here's what I think Google will announce:
The Google Pixel 9: Google hasn't yet mentioned this phone by name, but it seems a formality given the confirmed appearance of the Pixel 9 Pro at today's event
The Google Pixel 9 Pro: official product imagery has already confirmed a redesigned camera module and polished sides
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: rumors suggest this will be Google's first extra-large handset (it'll likely exceed 6.7 inches)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: the name has been confirmed, as has the rear design
The Google Pixel Watch 3: expect a brighter screen and minor design tweaks
The Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro: we're hoping for noise cancelation and call quality improvements
Android 15 and Google Gemini: expect demos for new features and a rollout timeline
Today's Made by Google event is taking place at (surprise!) Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. We'll be dialing in remotely and from the event itself, where our on-the-ground correspondents – TechRadar's Editor at Large, Lance Ulanoff, and US Managing Editor for News, Jacob Kroll – will be reporting live.
Good morning, folks! Phones Editor Axel Metz here (insert wave emoji). I'll be setting the scene for today's Made by Google event, where we're expecting to lay eyes on the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel Watch 3 and other Pixel-related goodies for the first time.
Proceedings are due to kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or 4am AEDT on August 14 if you're in Australia), and we'll be walking you through the biggest talking points ahead of, during and after the event.
If you're keen to tune into the California-set showcase yourself, check out our guide on how to watch the Google Pixel 9 launch.