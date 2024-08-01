The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be the slimmest and largest folding phone when it arrives

We’re less than two weeks away from Google’s next Pixel event, but that hasn’t stopped insiders from flooding the internet with new leaks, and the company is also teasing its next-generation devices.

Now, according to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have an interesting design as it’ll simultaneously be one of the thinnest and heaviest foldable smartphones on the market.

Their source claims the device measures “155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm when [closed] and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when [open].” When folded, it is 1.6mm thinner than the first Pixel Fold, and unfolded it is 0.7mm slimmer. The report states that the next foldable even lost a little bit of weight, clocking in at 257g, almost 30g lighter than the previous generation.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will still be one of the heavier contemporary foldables. Android Headlines points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open both weigh less, at just 239g each.

Big screen phone

Not only is the phone lighter than before, but it’ll also reportedly have “the largest display for a foldable” when it is released. The publication says the inner screen will be an "8-inch Super Actua Flex Display" capable of hitting a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. Currently, the most recent foldable with the largest inner screen is the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 at 7.98 inches, although if you look at older models, the MIX Fold 2 is even bigger at 8.02 inches.

On the flipside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s outer screen is a 6.3-inch Actua Display. It’s certainly larger than the Pixel Fold, but it’s no industry behemoth. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports an outer screen of the same size.

Now, you may be thinking, “What’s the catch?” Did Google make serious concessions during development to achieve a large yet lightweight foldable? Looking at the leaks, there don’t appear to be any major downsides, as far as we can tell. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be one of the heftier options among its contemporaries, but even then, it still weighs less than the Pixel Fold.

Another report by Android Headlines claims the smartphone houses a 4,560mAh battery, which could be the smallest in the Pixel 9 series. It is said to last 24 hours on a single charge, although with Extreme Battery Saver, that number stretches up to 72 hours. That’s not a bad battery life, but the other three may have it beat, as they can hit 100 hours under the same mode.

Additionally, the foldable is rumored to have limited storage capacity, peaking at 512GB, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL may offer a full terabyte of space.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt. We will not know how the slim design or the huge inner display will impact the smartphone until we get our hands on it and Google spills all the details. Be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the August 13 launch event.

Til then, check out TechRadar's list of the best Pixel phones for 2024.