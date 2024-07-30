Google might make it easier to hide photos with specific faces on Android

Recently found evidence suggests Google Photos may receive a new tool to make hiding photographs displaying certain faces easier. Android Authority unearthed details of this update after digging through the latest patch of Google Photos on Android.

As the publication explains, the current method has you select a person’s face within the People section then tap the three-dot menu. This process will be further streamlined in the upcoming patch as faces will already be highlighted. All you have to do is open an image and then bring up the aforementioned People section. Like before, tap the three dots next to the icon where you will select “Hide face from memories.”

There, you'll have two options. You can either block the other person entirely on your account or have them appear less often in the Memories archive. Additionally, users are being given new choices within the three-dot menu. You can also edit the image label and alter it to a different one or change the cover image on a photograph.

These are small changes, yes, but Android Authority argues they simplify the process a lot. You won’t have to hop between images just to hide a single person on multiple photos, nor will users have to go through the app’s Settings menu to hide files in bulk. It can all be done conveniently through the People section.

Imminent release

Because the tool was discovered within the files and not on the app itself, it’s not available to anyone now. However, the publication successfully activated the revamped process on their smartphone, so an imminent release could be just around the corner. Screenshots show off a feature that looks finished, although we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more to be done.

The publication believes the patch could roll out within the next “weeks or months at the most.” As with every leak, take this information with a grain of salt.

