A new leaked Google Pixel feature looks so useful it genuinely might convince me to switch from Samsung

Google leaks a new VIPs feature for Pixel phones

They're a special tier of contact you can track and make notes about

The feature isn't available yet, and has no known release date

Google looks set to give Google Pixel phone users a major update with a new VIP option that will make it easier to connect with your closest friends and family in person and over the phone

The update appeared unexpectedly over the weekend for some Google Pixel owners, and included references to a service called 'Pixel VIPs'.

Based on details shared by 9to5Google – the Play Store listing it shared for Pixel VIPs is no longer available at the time of writing– VIPs looked to be a special tier above your existing favorite contacts.

They’re marked with an extra green heart symbol, and tapping on their contact icon – or using the VIP widget – will take you to a page detailing information about them. You’ll be able to see when you last connected with them, where they are, how far away that is, what the weather is like with them, and what their time zone is, and finally, notes you’ve made about them. In the app’s screenshots we see a user has left reminders about their friend’s dog’s name, that they need a new yoga mat, and important details from their life.

It appears that the app also suggests possible activities you could do together, with the option to refine those options.

Google Pixel's best new feature?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Thrive Studios)

Honestly, a lot of this seems really useful and might be one of the best new phone features I've seen so far in 2025.

I’m not the biggest fan of the people tracking – though it appears like this feature can be toggled on and off for specific VIP contacts based on screenshots – but otherwise it sounds like a perfect tool.

I’m terrible with names, so I will remember my friend has a pet or sibling, but can struggle to remember what they’re called, and I’ve definitely made mental notes about possible great gift ideas based on something they said and promptly forgotten an hour later.

Even the AI activity suggestions sound handy.

It’s easy to get into the routine of doing the same few hangouts, so I’d definitely appreciate suggestions for different things to try that are similar to activities you and the VIP already enjoy. Yes, other AI can offer a similar service already, but this tool is integrated into your contacts page rather than a totally different app.

(Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

Unfortunately it’s not clear when this 'VIPs' feature might launch.

While an update has seemingly been rolled out, Google also looks to have scrubbed mention of it – suggesting the update was a mistake.

What’s more, it hasn’t yet appeared in the Android 16 beta, nor was it discussed at Google I/O 2025, however that doesn’t mean it's years away.

I’m hoping it’s on its way to Android soon, and that Samsung offers a feature like this for Galaxy phone users – as otherwise it could add yet another point to the growing list of reasons I should switch over to a Google Pixel.