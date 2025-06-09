macOS Tahoe 26 announced at WWDC 2025 with a new look and new numbering scheme: these are the best features for your new Mac or MacBook

Apple has announced the latest version of macOS at WWDC 2025, its yearly developer conference.

According to Apple, the new version of macOS Tahoe 26, the operating system used by MacBooks and Macs, is coming later this year, but before then an early beta version will be made available for developers to help ensure their apps work well with the new operating system.

After that, Apple will launch a public beta that allows anyone with a compatible Mac to test out the operating system - though you should only do this with the understanding that this is an early version of the software and could lack features and could include bugs (after all, the reason for releasing a beta version is for people to help test out the software and highlight problems).

As usual, macOS Tahoe 26 will be a free update for everyone with a compatible Mac or MacBook, so for most people I recommend holding on tight for the official launch around October or November, as by that point most, if not all, of the bugs and issues found in the beta version will have been fixed.

Until then, read on for all the info we know about macOS Tahoe 26 so far, plus the new features we're most excited about.

(Image credit: Apple)

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest operating system for Macs and MacBooks

The latest operating system for Macs and MacBooks How much is it? As usual, it's free for compatible Macs

As usual, it's free for compatible Macs When is it out? Developer Beta out now, public Beta out in July 2025, final release autumn 2025

(Image credit: Apple)

A new look

The rumors were right - Apple has overhauled the look of macOS (as with its other operating systems), with a unified design language which means that macOS, iPadOS and iOS will look similar.

Known as 'Liquid Glass', this part of the user interface doesn't just look good, it reacts depending on the task you're performing.

The Dock, sidebar and toolbars of macOS 26 Tahoe have been redesigned, with the menu bar now completely transparent. The idea behind this appears to be to make the user interface blend into the background, giving prominence to whatever you're working on on the screen.

App icons have also been given a new look to fit in the the Liquid Glass design, and these will also change depending on if you're using the light or dark macOS theme.

Apple is also expanding on the customization options of macOS 26 Tahoe, so it should be even easier to make the operating system suit your style.

(Image credit: Apple)

A new numbering convention

At WWDC, Apple announced the official name for the latest macOS: Tahoe. Once again, based on a landmark in Apple's native California.

More surprisingly (if you weren't keeping up with the rumors), Apple also confirmed that there will be a new numbering scheme for macOS and its other operating systems. Instead numbering according to version (the current version is macOS 15), it will now be based on year, so there will be no macOS 16, but macOS 26, as well as iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and more.

This is quite a change, but it shows how serious Apple is about making all of its operating systems feel like they are parts of the same ecosystem.

Spotlight in the... spotlight...

Spotlight has been a key part of macOS for ages, allowing you to find and open up applications that you've installed. At WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that macOS Tahoe 26 will feature the 'biggest update ever' to Spotlight, with all search results across apps, files, folders, messages and more are all listed together and 'ranked intelligently based on relevance to the user.'

Advanced filter controls should help you narrow down your results, and Spotlight will also be able to search for files stored on third-party cloud drives, such as Google Drive or OneDrive.

You'll also be able to perform actions straight from Spotlight - so you can send an email, play a media file and more without having to open the app first. These can also be used via keyboard shortcuts, and according to Apple, Spotlight will learn from how you use your Mac, and will offer you personalized actions for tasks you perform often. The example Apple gives is quickly sending a message to someone you regularly talk to.

Live translation

As you might expect, Apple has put plenty of AI features into macOS Tahoe 26, and perhaps the most interesting (and useful) is Live Translation, which will automatically translate messages depending on the language of the person you're talking to (and their reply will be translated for you).

During FaceTime calls, live captions will also be shown, and if you're old school and still use the Phone app, you can see a translation of what they are talking about - and all of this is done on-device so conversations remain private.

(Image credit: Apple)

Make calls from the Phone app direct from macOS Tahoe 26

A running theme of WWDC 2025 seems to be making Apple's ecosystem of devices work better together, and with Continuity, the app that allows you to access your iPhone through your Mac, you can now use the Phone app to answer phone calls on your Mac, rather than having to pull out your iPhone out of your pocket.

The Phone app in macOS 26 is designed to be instantly familiar to iPhone users, and you'll be able to access recent calls, favorite contacts and your voicemails - plus handy features like Call Screening and Hold Assist.

(Image credit: Apple)

If someone from an unknown phone number rings, Call Screening will answer the call and ask for information, letting you decide whether or not to answer the call.

If you are put on hold, Hold Assist will save your spot in line, so you can work on your Mac until your turn comes up. Handy!

(Image credit: Apple)

Mac gaming gets better with Apple Games app

Gaming on a Mac is no longer the joke it used to be thanks to a steady stream of AAA games coming to macOS, and with macOS Tahoe 26, it looks like gaming could get even better.

A new app, called Apple Games, will act as a launcher for all of your games, as well as highlight new games that suit your tastes. It's not clear if this app will only show games you've bought and installed from Apple's App Store, or if you'll be able to add games from other services, such as Steam. Hopefully it'll be the latter.

A Game Overlay, familiar to PC gamers using Windows 11 and Steam, is also included with the Apple Games app, and will allow you to quickly change your settings and chat with friends without leaving the game.

A new Low Power Mode should also make playing games on a MacBook less demanding of the battery, so you should be able to play unplugged for longer - though I hope it doesn't have too much of an impact on game performance.

