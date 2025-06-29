Ignore the haters – Apple’s Liquid Glass theme is one of my favorite parts of macOS Tahoe

If you’ve tried Apple’s macOS Tahoe developer beta – or just watched the company’s most recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) stream – chances are you’ve got some opinions on its new Liquid Glass redesign. The visual overhaul is coming to almost every Apple device, so love it or hate it, you’re going to have to get used to it.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter and renowned Apple leaker Mark Gurman has shared some thoughts on Liquid Glass. While he was impressed with the design on iOS, he was less enamored with it elsewhere, stating that Liquid Glass is “pointless on the Apple Watch and less impressive on non-touch devices like Macs.”

It follows a previous edition of Power On, where Gurman said that Liquid Glass “isn’t very impressive on Macs” due to their lack of OLED and touchscreen capabilities. He also felt it “makes less sense on a big-screen TV.”

After my own testing, however, I disagree – I think macOS is the best platform so far for Liquid Glass, and that a larger display helps mitigate some of the main problems with the new look. To me, the implementation on macOS is much less troublesome than on iOS.

Sure, perhaps the design would look better on an OLED Mac, but since those don’t exist yet and I don’t have a standalone OLED monitor, I’m happy with how it looks. In my eyes, the best MacBooks and Macs are where Liquid Glass truly shines so far.

Objectionable overlaps

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

To understand why Liquid Glass feels right at home on a Mac, you’ve first got to understand the problems the redesign is facing on iOS.

In contrast to macOS, iOS needs to exist on much smaller screens, and that means there are far more overlapping elements in play. The Control Center, notification popups, and app folders all appear on top of other on-screen objects, where they’re forced to share space in a way they aren’t on a larger Mac display. So far, I’ve found that this overlapping often makes it difficult to read text on the screen, especially if the image behind is bright or complex.

With macOS, your larger display means there are likely to be fewer overlapping elements, helping to avoid this problem. With more space to breathe, it doesn’t really matter if the glassy effects make certain things harder to read underneath if there’s nothing below them in the first place.

The times when Liquid Glass in macOS Tahoe uses full transparency – such as when you open the Control Center – are few and far between. In most cases, you can customize the amount of transparency. In fact, Control Center is one of the few occasions where you have to use the full-on glass effect.

And even so, thanks to the Mac’s larger screen, it’s rare for this to overlap anything on the screen below. When it does overlay something, it’s less of a problem because Apple has added a drop shadow behind the Control Center, helping it stand out. It’s not perfect, but it feels less objectionable than on iOS.

At home on macOS

(Image credit: Apple)

Having more screen real estate brings other benefits. For instance, one of my favorite aspects of Liquid Glass is the transparent Dock. I keep my Dock icons solid rather than using one of the translucent options Apple provides, and that results in a set of bright, colorful icons resting on a clear glass slate. It looks beautiful, especially with macOS Tahoe's default blue background. Sure, iOS 26’s Dock can also do this, but it can only hold a handful of icons. The Dock in macOS is far larger, giving me much more eye candy to enjoy.

In other words, I get the subtle effects of Liquid Glass without having to make all of my icons transparent (and thus harder to see). I’m not a fan of the 'totally clear' effect – that’s too much glass for my liking – and using the new design tweaks in moderation really helps the Mac feel like the best place for Apple’s redesign.

And it’s not just iOS that gets trumped by the Mac’s implication of Liquid Glass – watchOS 26 does too. Take app toolbars, which have a new translucent blur effect. This works better than Liquid Glass on watchOS, where I’ve found this blur effect makes it very difficult to see certain figures in the Fitness app. I’ve not come across any such annoyances on my Mac.

(Image credit: Apple)

I’ve written before about how Liquid Glass gave me a welcome nostalgia trip to the days of the Aero theme in Windows Vista and Windows 7. After a few weeks’ usage across macOS, iOS, and watchOS, I can say that Liquid Glass’s implementation on macOS is my favorite across the platforms. Maybe I like it because it reminds me of that old Windows theme, or maybe I like it simply because it feels like it’s most at home on a Mac. Either way, it just feels a lot more natural in macOS than anywhere else.

Every year, Apple uses the beta period to make plenty of changes to its new features, and there’s no doubt Liquid Glass will see a host of adjustments between now and the full version release later in the year. That could mean it becomes a lot more viable away from macOS over the next few months, and given my frustrations with Liquid Glass in iOS and watchOS so far, I’m hoping that proves to be true.

For now, though, I’m very happy with Apple’s new look on macOS – even if it’s left me wishing for improvements everywhere else.