WWDC 2025 live: all of the last-minute iOS 26 and Apple rumors, plus how to watch

WWDC 2025 is kicking off in a matter of hours – and we'll soon be live from Apple Park to bring you all of the big news across iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS and more.

Apple's developer conference is all about software and gives us our first look at the next big updates for everything from iPhones to Macs. This year's show is expected to be a significant one, marking the introduction of rebranded platforms like iOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe – or so the rumors say.

What else can we expect from WWDC 2025? We're here to bring you all of the last-minute rumors and news, before the conference kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today.

The WWDC livestream is below so you can watch along with us, or set a reminder for when it goes live. But in the hours before we see Tim Cook standing precariously on the Apple Park roof, it's time to look ahead at what's coming – and give you our expert verdict on all of the last-minute speculation...

The latest WWDC 2025 news

Apple could reveal a new 'Liquid Glass' software interface at WWDC

The redesign will apparently roll out across iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and more

The show could also bring big news for AirPods, iPads and the Apple Watch

