WWDC 2025 is almost here, and we’re expecting to hear big news of Apple’s upcoming iOS 19, macOS 16, visionOS and iPadOS 19 operating systems updates.

While we’re expecting the best iPhones and best Macs to get some substantial updates, it could be an even bigger year for the iPad if the latest rumors are to be believed.

According to various rumors, iPadOS 19 could bring Apple’s tablet experience closer to a true computer feel than ever before, as well as getting a new look and perhaps even a new name.

So, with that all in mind, here are the six new features we'll be looking out for at the WWDC keynote on June 9 – check out our how-to-watch WWDC guide to tune in yourself.

Better multitasking

Stage Manager was introduced with iPadOS 16, but we think it needs an update (Image credit: TechRadar)

When Apple launched Stage Manager for iPad in 2022, reactions were mixed. The new UI mode gave users groups of kind-of free-floating windows, but was generally considered both too complicated in its usage and too simple in its capabilities.

With Samsung DeX giving Samsung users access to a proper laptop-style mode on their tablets, and Android 16 promising free-floating windows for multitasking, Apple needs to step up its game to keep up.

The simple answer is free-floating windows in Stage Manager. Apple’s multitasking solution actually has pretty good range when it comes to resizing windows, so this is the natural next step.

And as Reddit user albertserene suggests in a post to r/iPadOS, Apple could also offer the ability to save groups of windowed apps as presets, similar to the much-loved Desktops feature on Mac.



We recently reported on rumors from noted tipster Majin Bu that suggest Stage Manager could get a major update with iPadOS 19, but haven’t heard any further details.

Multiple accounts

(Image credit: Future)

Sticking with the iPad’s push towards computer-style use, it’d be great to see Apple allow users to set up multiple accounts on the same iPad.

This is an essential feature for families, entrepreneurs, and businesses, or indeed anyone who wants to use their iPad for two or more different purposes.

Apple does offer Profiles, but these are designed for use by one individual who wants to switch between different notification and app settings at different times.

Though there are no strong rumors for this feature, others like Mashable have also pointed out the lack of multiple user support on iPad, and it’s something we’ve had our eyes on here at TechRadar and TechRadar Pro for more than a decade.

A new look

VisionOS could serve as the base for the next iPadOS visual update (Image credit: Apple)

It’s been a little while since we reported on rumors of a visionOS inspired visual overhaul for iOS and iPadOS – but in the time since I’ve become more excited at the prospect of a new look for Apple’s mobile operating systems.

A focus on transparency and glass-like UI would work well with an updated Stage Manager – with more on screen, it could be useful to have a way to peek through certain UI elements.

And focusing in on the two current iPad Pro models – the thinnest tablets Apple has ever made – a sleek new software design would compliment the beautiful hardware of Apple’s most powerful tablets especially well.

iOS and iPadOS haven’t had a major UI redesign since iOS 7, all the way back in 2013.

A Mac-style Menu Bar

The Menu Bar is an icon of MacOS - rumors suggest it could make the jump to iPad (Image credit: Future)

Sticking with the themes of Mac-like productivity and new visuals, further rumors suggest that iPadOS could be getting a menu bar in the style of macOS.

Again going off of rumors from noted tipster Majin Bu, it seems the iPad could get a Mac-style Menu Bar, offering contextual options for the currently-engaged app as well as more general settings.

This could be a neat addition to the iPad, especially the 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro models. On smaller iPads – particularly the iPad mini – I’m a little more concerned about losing screen space.

Improved Siri

(Image credit: Future)

The long-awaited Siri update could be on the way with iPadOS 19, bringing the full power of Apple Intelligence to Cupertino's virtual assistant.

The new Siri should be able to answer more complex questions and perform a wider range of in-app functions. We’ve been looking forward to this update for quite a while now, considering that Siri has started to fall behind other digital assistants, like Google’s AI powered Gemini.

Furthermore, we had originally expected Siri to get an overhaul at some point during the lifespan of iPadOS 18, but this didn’t materialize due to the botched rollout of Apple Intelligence.

Split keyboard

(Image credit: Apple)

This is a smaller one, and more of a speculation, but I’d personally like to see Apple bring back split keyboard support for every iPad that runs iPadOS 19.

As pointed out by Reddit user AungmyintmyatHane, Apple doesn't support the split keyboard feature on modern iPads.

I’m an iPad user myself, and it’s never made sense to me that my 2013 iPad Air allowed me to split the keyboard in two for easier typing in landscape mode, while my newer, more powerful, and more expensive 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch lacks the same function.

I doubt Apple would make much noise about this feature returning, but it’d go a long way in making the iPad feel more flexible.

What are you looking forward to most at WWDC? Let us know in the comments below.