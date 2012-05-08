Apple 'investigating' iPad multiple-user support

Apple has revealed that it is looking into opening up the iPad to multiple users, noting that it is a 'known issue' for the device.

Apple has never been enamoured with supporting multiple users on the iPhone or the iPod – then again these devices don't exactly lend themselves to be used by numerous people. Unless, of course, you are one of those weird couples that actually share the same taste in music.

The iPad is a little different, though, given it's much more of an at-home device and it does seem that Apple is seriously considering offering up a multi-user option on the device.

Currently being investigated

When asked about the lack of multiple-user support by a developer, Apple actually responded with what sounds like an acceptance that this feature was something that should be added to the iPad.

"After further investigation it has been determined that this is a known issue, which is currently being investigated by engineering," said the official response from Apple Developer Connection's Worldwide Developer Relations, obtained by Apple Insider.

The response came from a request put into Apple's Bug Reporter by an unnamed developer, and is likely to be the first time a response has been given to something that wasn't strictly a bug.

The reply does read like an automated one, and it may well be that because numerous people have requested this option a reply was actually sent out.

But it could also be that Apple is set to 'fix' a missing feature that's been bugging iPad users since day one.

Via Apple Insider