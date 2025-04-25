iPadOS 19 could finally blur the lines between iPads and Macs, but new menu bar rumors sound too good to be true

A new leak claims iPadOS 19 will get a Mac menu bar

Stage Manager 2.0 will also come to iPad and iPhone, the report claims

There are reasons to be doubtful of the rumors, however

For years, a small but vocal group of tech fans has been calling for Apple to essentially merge iPadOS and macOS into some sort of hybrid operating system that works on both platforms. Apple has persistently pushed back against this idea, but a new rumor suggests that the two systems could soon get even closer when iPadOS 19 launches later this year.

According to leaker Majin Bu, the main changes will take place when you connect a Magic Keyboard to an iPad running iPadOS 19. When that happens, Bu claims that a menu bar will appear at the top of the iPad’s display, giving you a more Mac-like experience.

As well as that, Bu argues that iPadOS 19 will come with Stage Manager 2.0, an update to the multitasking feature that “activates automatically when the keyboard is attached.” Bu states that the new version of Stage Manager will “make managing apps and windows smoother and more productive than ever,” but doesn’t go into any more detail.

As well as iPadOS 19, Bu touched on what might arrive in iOS 19. There, the leaker claimed that iPhones with a USB-C port – that is, those from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ranges – will be able to run Stage Manager when connected to an external monitor.

This would extend your iPhone display rather than simply mirroring it, as is currently the case. Bu noted that this feature might come with some limitations, “possibly in resolution or the number of apps displayed at once.”

Big questions remain

(Image credit: Daniel Romero / Unsplash)

Majin Bu has a somewhat spotty record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumors, so their latest claims should be treated with a degree of skepticism. But aside from their track record, there are other reasons to be doubtful.

For one thing, Apple has long said that merging elements of iPadOS and macOS will mean both systems miss out, with too many compromises being needed to make the hybrid platform work. With that in mind, directly porting a macOS element like the menu bar across to iPadOS feels a little too close to the kind of thing that Apple has long argued against.

As well as that, adding Stage Manager support to the iPhone feels incredibly niche, as the number of people who will want to use an iPhone for productivity in this way is likely to be very small.

However, might Stage Manager support on iOS be something that is built for the upcoming foldable iPhone? That device will likely have a display around the size of an iPad mini, where better productivity tools might make more sense.

We’ll have to hang tight on that one, as the foldable iPhone isn’t expected to arrive until 2026 or 2027. But while we wait, iPadOS 19 and iOS 19 are set to land at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. That could be when we finally see if Majin Bu’s claims are on the money.