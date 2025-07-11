At TechRadar, we’re big fans of the Bose Smart Soundbar, and specifically its Personal Surround Sound feature, which lets you experience Dolby Atmos surround sound when the Smart Soundbar is used with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

As luck would have it, for Amazon Prime Day, the Bose Smart Soundbar is now $399 (was $499) at Amazon, and the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are now $199 at Amazon (was $299), a 20%-33% discount on two Bose products that work together in home theater harmony.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Bose Smart Soundbar and Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Bose Smart Soundbar is getting a 20% discount for Prime Day, bringing its price down to $399. Bose's soundbar features two upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos height effects and has a good overall sound balance for a compact Atmos soundbar. Deals on Bose soundbars don't come around often, so this one is worth jumping on.

The Smart Soundbar is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that features two upfiring speakers to deliver height effects in Atmos soundtracks. In our Bose Smart Soundbar review, we found its sound to be well-balanced. Dialogue was full and crisp, and the Smart Soundbar’s Atmos speakers made soundtracks sound bigger and wider than they would otherwise be presented on a more basic soundbar.

While Bose’s Smart Soundbar works fine as a standalone unit – we rank it as the best compact Dolby Atmos unit in our best soundbars guide – its performance ramps up when used with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Bose’s buds pair wirelessly with the soundbar, and they act as surround speakers, so you get a full-on Dolby Atmos with surround sound effect.

If you’re looking to improve upon your TV’s sound, you could always start out with the Smart Soundbar alone and then add the Ultra Open Earbuds at a later date. But with both units getting a great Prime Day discount, why not go all in for the full surround sound experience?

