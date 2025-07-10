Prime Day has delivered some spectacular soundbar deals so far, but I've found one that might just top the lot. Yes, the show-stealing Sonos Arc is just $599 (was $899) at Best Buy, and only £529 (was £799) at Amazon UK – that's the cheapest I've seen it go for!

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

The Sonos Arc is a brilliant all-in-one 5.0.2 soundbar that serves up awesome Dolby Atmos effects, powerful all-around sound, and seamless setup. At well over 30% off in the US and UK, there really is no better time to get your hands on this cinematic masterpiece.

Want to sink your teeth into some other delicious deals? Then head on over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sonos Arc (US)

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $599 at Best Buy Okay, so this deal is actually brought to you by Best Buy, rather than Amazon, but it was just too good to ignore! I've not seen the Sonos Arc sell for less than $599, so you're looking at a truly top-tier offer here. This one-box soundbar is great for movies and music alike, boasting spacious Dolby Atmos-powered performance, solid connectivity options and a sleek design. What's not to love at this price?

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sonos Arc (UK)

Sonos Arc: was £799 now £529 at Amazon Let's start with an important detail. This deal only applies to the White color variant at the time of writing, with the Black alternative currently unavailable. But if that's good with you, this deal on the Sonos Arc is an absolute must-buy. At a record-low price, you're getting excellent, expansive sound, a jaw-droppingly gorgeous design, and some neat smart features.

In our Sonos Arc review, we showered this soundbar with praise for its powerful, dynamic sound, discrete all-in-one configuration, and impressive musicality. Of course, this soundbar also handles Dolby Atmos effects expertly, so if you want to open the door to the luxury home theater experience, the Arc's an awesome option.

Given that the still-fresh Sonos Arc Ultra is still selling at full price, this really is a bargain worth chasing, especially for Sonos fans. You can even connect up other Sonos speakers, like the Sonos One, Sonos Five, and the Era models. I mean, you can even connect up your Sonos Ace headphones if you'd like, and use the TV Audio Swap feature to hear movies through your cans instead.

What matters most, though, is that now you can get a phenomenal low price on one of the best soundbars around, so make sure you take advantage of this brilliant bargain before it's too late!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK