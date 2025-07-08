Sony released a slew of new soundbars in 2025, and one of our favorites, the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6, is now only $448 at Amazon US, a 31% discount on list price.

If you’re in the UK, there's also a deal to be had. The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is £412.32 at Amazon UK, a 14% discount from its regular £477.04 price tag.

Now that Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, we’re tracking the best deals on soundbars and TVs. It's rare for a product as new as the Theater Bar 6 to get such a deep discount this early, making this Sony soundbar deal one of the best we’ve come across.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 soundbar system

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was $648 now $448 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day deal cuts a full $200 off the Theater Bar 6's price, bringing it down to $448. That's a record-low price for this soundbar, which vividly delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks via a pair of upfiring speakers, and has full-sounding bass. We expect the Theater Bar 6's price to shoot back up after Prime Day, so grab this deal now.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was £477.04 now £412.32 at Amazon Amazon UK's Prime Day deal on the Theater Bar 6 isn't as big a discount as the US deal, but it still brings Sony's new Dolby Atmos soundbar down to a record-low price. This 3.1.2-channel system delivers potent sound for the cost and comes with a separate wireless subwoofer for room-filling bass.

In our Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 review, we noted its good overall sound quality with movies and Dolby Atmos music. We also appreciated its clear-sounding dialogue boost mode and the strikingly full bass delivered by the system’s wireless subwoofer.

The Theater Bar 6’s dual upfiring speakers deliver the height effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and the soundbar can also upmix stereo sound to spatial audio. With no rear speakers, this system’s soundstage is a bit narrow, though Sony also offers optional wireless surround speakers if you want to upgrade in the future.

We thought the Bravia Theater Bar 6 was a bit pricey when we reviewed it, but with this Amazon Prime Day deal, the price is now perfect.

