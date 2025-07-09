Around a year after their launch, the Sonos Ace headphones have finally hit a price that's too tempting to ignore. You can get them for just $299 (was $449) at Amazon US, while in the UK you can get them for £269 (was £449) at Amazon UK.

The Sonos Ace had a rocky start, partly because they launched alongside Sonos' infamous app update that made fans furious and resulted in the CEO leaving – but partly because they were very high-priced… and the record-low prices above totally change that.

I reviewed them at the time, and I really loved their Dolby Atmos head-tracked spatial audio for movies – as a huge movie fan, I think they're the best way to watch someone with headphones – but found their music reproduction to be a little mid-heavy and aggressive. But at these Amazon Prime Day prices, I'd be happy with the sound start to finish.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sonos Ace

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are capable of dynamic Dolby Atmos head-tracked spatial sound over Bluetooth or from a Sonos soundbar, and have high-end active noise cancellation and a comfortable, slimline design. There's also hi-res connectivity for music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen them, $15 cheaper than the previous best, and makes they seriously good value.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was £449 now £269 at Amazon The Sonos Ace deliver supremely powerful, clear, cinematic sound over Bluetooth or connected to a Sonos Arc soundbar. Love movies? You won't find a better alternative if you're looking for that full home theater experience without waking the house. Also, this whopping 40% off discount sees them fall to £10 cheaper than we've seen to date, making it a grrrreat time to buy your next pair of cans!

I wrote our Sonos Ace review last year, and I was torn when I wrote it. As someone who watches movies on-the-go with spatial audio on my AirPods Pro 2 a lot, I loved how the Sonos Ace handled movie sound.

Dialogue was clear, the tuning felt well balanced for soundtracks, there was plenty of dynamic impact for effects, and the Dolby Atmos surround sound effect is incredibly immersive. You really feel like you're sitting in the middle of a set of speakers, rather than being aware that the sound is pumping in directly from speakers next to your ears.

As a Sonos soundbar user, it's also great to be able to get this immersive sound from either my TV (via the soundbar) or from any Bluetooth device that handles Dolby Atmos (including Apple and Samsung devices).

The active noise cancellation was really strong as well – and Sonos has since released updates that improve the cinematic mode, soundbar switching, and the quality of active noise cancellation.

Unfortunately, for the price, I felt like the music balance was a little off, compared to the cheaper-at-the-time Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones… however, the Sonos Ace are now comfortably the cheaper option, and between that and the updates, I think they've hit the point where they're a really good purchase.

And if you're worried about the Sonos app after all you may have heard about it: the app works really well for the vast majority of people now generally, and actually you really don't need to use it much for the headphones anyway – once everything's set up, I never really touched it to use the headphones.

