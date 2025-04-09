Instagram could finally get an iPad app soon – but here’s a workaround while you wait
Feeling #blessed
- Instagram has never released a native app for Apple’s iPads
- That might soon change, as a leak claims an iPad app is coming soon
- For now, you can install an Instagram web app while you wait
Instagram has long lacked a native iPad app, but that could soon change, at least according to a claim from The Information. That could be welcome news for iPad and Instagram fans who are tired of having to use a different device for their favorite social media site.
The Information’s report cites an Instagram employee who supposedly has knowledge of the plans. This worker states that Instagram developer Meta is hoping to take advantage of the turmoil facing TikTok – which could be forced to sell its American business under pressure from US president Donald Trump – to target TikTok users who might be looking for an alternative app.
While Instagram has never had a native iPad app, you’ve been able to run it on Apple’s tablets for a while. That’s because iPads are able to run apps designed for the iPhone, although in Instagram’s case the experience is not well optimized for Apple’s tablet.
Instagram recently took aim at TikTok owner ByteDance in another way, debuting a video-editing app called Edits that's designed to compete with ByteDance’s CapCut. CapCut was recently removed from Apple’s App Store due to federal restrictions on its parent company’s apps.
How to install Instagram on your iPad
While we wait for a native Instagram app on the iPad, you can actually add the social media site to your Apple tablet in the form of a web app. This works like a normal app, so it can be added to your iPad’s Dock and found in the App Switcher.
First, go to instagram.com in Safari and log in. Tap the share sheet button and select Add to Home Screen > Add. This places a web app on your iPad that launches Instagram. Tap the app icon that has appeared and log in again.
That’s all you need to do. The web app has a few restrictions compared to Instagram’s native iPhone app – you can’t post images, for example, but you can browse feeds, send direct messages, like posts and add comments.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
For now, this method will have to suffice if you want an Instagram app on your iPad. But with a native app supposedly on the way, workarounds like this might not be needed for much longer.
You might also like
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The iPad mini could be the next Apple tablet to get an OLED display – and I think that makes perfect sense
How to sync iPhone and iPad – iCloud, Photos, Calendars, and more