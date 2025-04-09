Instagram could finally get an iPad app soon – but here’s a workaround while you wait

iPad owners might soon have their own Instagram app

Instagram has long lacked a native iPad app, but that could soon change, at least according to a claim from The Information. That could be welcome news for iPad and Instagram fans who are tired of having to use a different device for their favorite social media site.

The Information’s report cites an Instagram employee who supposedly has knowledge of the plans. This worker states that Instagram developer Meta is hoping to take advantage of the turmoil facing TikTok – which could be forced to sell its American business under pressure from US president Donald Trump – to target TikTok users who might be looking for an alternative app.

While Instagram has never had a native iPad app, you’ve been able to run it on Apple’s tablets for a while. That’s because iPads are able to run apps designed for the iPhone, although in Instagram’s case the experience is not well optimized for Apple’s tablet.

Instagram recently took aim at TikTok owner ByteDance in another way, debuting a video-editing app called Edits that's designed to compete with ByteDance’s CapCut. CapCut was recently removed from Apple’s App Store due to federal restrictions on its parent company’s apps.

How to install Instagram on your iPad

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While we wait for a native Instagram app on the iPad, you can actually add the social media site to your Apple tablet in the form of a web app. This works like a normal app, so it can be added to your iPad’s Dock and found in the App Switcher.

First, go to instagram.com in Safari and log in. Tap the share sheet button and select Add to Home Screen > Add. This places a web app on your iPad that launches Instagram. Tap the app icon that has appeared and log in again.

That’s all you need to do. The web app has a few restrictions compared to Instagram’s native iPhone app – you can’t post images, for example, but you can browse feeds, send direct messages, like posts and add comments.

For now, this method will have to suffice if you want an Instagram app on your iPad. But with a native app supposedly on the way, workarounds like this might not be needed for much longer.