Hostinger wants you to start building web apps, no coding required

Hostinger launches Horizons, a no-code web app creator

Duolingo, Notion and Airbnb references as web app startups

It’s available to all users next month and will save them “weeks or months”

Hostinger is betting big on AI with its launch of a new tool designed to help users build, edit and publish their own web apps without the need for any coding expertise.

Hostinger Horizons has already started rolling out to a select group of customers who have been using the no-code tool to build web apps like a language-learning card game and a time management tool.

The web hosting platform highlighted the versatility of web apps, which offer more interactive and personal experiences compared with traditional websites.

Hostinger Horizons

Hostinger revealed the “vast majority” of its more than 3.5 million customers build traditional sites, highlighting how companies like Duolingo, Notion and Airbnb had initially started off as simple web apps – sites that had previously required greater expertise to build.

“Coding web apps from scratch takes weeks or months, and hiring a developer can cost thousands. For larger projects, both time and costs grow exponentially," noted Chief Product and Technology Officer Giedrius Zakaitis.

To build a web app with Horizons, users will interact with a chatbot which uses AI to create, add and edit components on the site. The chat interface also has support for voice prompts and image uploads, and from launch, it’s set to support more than 80 languages.

Zakaitis added: “Web apps have turned ideas into million-dollar startups, but building one always required coding or hiring a developer. We believe it is time to change the game.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once complete, users can publish their web apps to a custom domain, and they can always come back to it to refine and update at any time.

The new product launch comes just over a year after Hostinger added Kodee, a chat assistant that offers users guidance when it comes to building their site.

With four in five of the company’s Website Builder users now utilizing artificial intelligence during their site-building phase, Horizons expands AI’s usefulness to a different type of website.

Hostinger says Horizons will be generally available for new and existing customers beginning next month.