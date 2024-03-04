It's finally here: Wix launches long-awaited AI-powered website builder

Wix, one of the best website builder platforms we've rated so far, has announced the launch of its long-awaited AI website building tool.

The new addition to the Wix website builder works in a similar way to some others on the market. It starts by asking a list of questions such as what you want to call your website, how you would describe your business, and the type of services and products you offer. The AI then uses your answers to create a bespoke website complete with images and text. It also delivers dedicated business tools such as an online store and event management.

Once you have had a chance to explore your new website and confirm you are happy, you will then be directed to the usual Wix website editor where you can make the necessary tweaks and changes before making your site live.

AI's growing popularity in website building

Wix has been teasing the launch of its new AI website builder for over seven months, but this new addition is far from Wix’s first exploration into AI.

The platform already hosts several AI tools such as an AI coding assistant for Wix Studio users, AI image and text generation, and AI-powered SEO tools.

(Image credit: Wix)

Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder of Wix, told TechRadar Pro that, “With a ready-to-publish website, integrated with relevant business applications, we already see reduced friction in the user experience and increased efficiencies, leading to higher conversions. With countless more advanced features in production, we’re rapidly ushering in a new era of website creation and user success.”

Wix’s latest AI tool launch follows a string of similar announcements in the website builder space including GoDaddy’s release of its Airo small business AI tool last week. Building on an ongoing trend for AI tool rollout amongst website builders.

Although AI tools are now prolific on website builder platforms, Wix joins a short list, alongside Hostinger and GoDaddy, that are offering users a fully AI-designed and populated website based on a handful of text-based prompts.

The website builder is available in all regions but only English language is supported.