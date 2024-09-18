This new AI chat assistant transforms the customer experience by utilizing natural language processing to understand queries — providing immediate assistance while learning from interactions to enhance future responses and efficiency

Hostinger, a leading global web hosting provider , has introduced Kodee, an advanced AI-powered chat assistant aimed at optimizing customer support and improving its product offerings.

Kodee is now embedded in Hostinger’s live chat support and core products, helping clients solve their queries quickly and efficiently.

Kodee is powered by a general-purpose Large Language Model (LLM), currently based on the latest version of OpenAI's GPT-4o. This AI model enables Kodee to understand and resolve a wide variety of customer inquiries with a high degree of accuracy.

Kodee, a custom-built AI chat assistant

According to Hostinger, Kodee is customizable and because it is integrated into Hostinger’s core products - it has access to detailed information about each tool, product, and individual client’s services. This access allows the feature to offer custom guidance specific to each customer’s query. Kodee can assist users with hPanel navigation or Virtual Private Server (VPS) management.

Furthermore, Kodee can handle a large volume of customer inquiries. On average, Hostinger reveals that Kodee resolves around 5,500 customer inquiries daily with a response time of 20 seconds. It can also handle interactions in over 50 languages, making it a versatile tool for Hostinger’s global client base.

In addition to its fast response time, Kodee has steadily improved in solving customer issues. During its initial phase of testing, only 20% of customer queries were fully resolved by Kodee. However this number has now risen to 50%.

Kodee’s effectiveness in customer support has notably improved in key areas. Specifically, the AI assistant has enhanced its ability to resolve domain transfer inquiries, with success rates rising from 40% to 69%. For issues related to non-working websites, the resolution rate has increased from 25% to 50%. Similarly, Kodee has improved its handling of SSL certificate-related queries, with resolution rates climbing from 45% to 62%.

Despite Kodee’s capabilities, it is not meant to completely replace human support staff. Rather, the AI assistant helps handle more straightforward or common queries while humans handle more complex or advanced technical issues.

In doing so, Kodee is estimated to be performing the work of “over 100 people”, allowing Hostinger to allocate its resources more efficiently. By automating the resolution of routine inquiries, the AI assistant enables Hostinger’s human support team to dedicate more time to solving problems that require specialized knowledge or expertise.

Kodee is not Hostinger’s only foray into AI-driven solutions. The company also offers a no-code AI Website Builder , which can generate fully functional websites in under a minute based on a simple description provided by the user. This tool, powered by AI, also assists with content writing, logo and illustration creation, user behavior prediction, and search engine optimization (SEO).

For WordPress users, Hostinger’s suite of AI tools speeds up site launches, automates content creation, and troubleshoots common errors. Together, these tools form an integrated ecosystem of AI-powered products aimed at making website management easier, faster, and more accessible for a wide range of users.

“We understand that establishing and maintaining a website can be daunting, especially for people who are doing it for the first time. We are constantly improving our products and services to make their journey fast, easy, and smooth. Kodee is the latest example of how we're leveraging the power of AI to help our clients succeed online,” says Giedrius Zakaitis, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Hostinger.

“When building Kodee, we realized that it can not only answer questions but also solve problems or even control the services for clients. In the future, we envisage the AI assistant becoming their true personal companion: besides providing accurate instructions, it will be able to, for example, change website or server settings for customers. We believe it will become a reality next year, if not this year,” Zakaitis added.