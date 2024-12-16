Instagram finally has all the tools to make your own year in review for Stories

You won't need to search for another app to make an EOY recap for Instagram

The app is rolling out a new Collage type for Stories to create your own

There are new secret effects for DMs and more 'Add Yours' stickers

Between Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay, it’s a reminder that 2024 is coming to a close, and that might have you thinking about making end-of-year recaps for Instagram. But, rather than searching for the best collage apps to download, like Top 9 or whatever the latest craze is – maybe a new CapCut template? – Instagram’s going to do some of the heavy lifting this year.

That’s right – Instagram is rolling out a new Collage style for Stories, which will let you recap your year with the right style. It’s an “EOY-themed Collage” and will be an easy way to share your top moments with friends, family, and the rest of your followers.

Judging from the example photos shared of the new Collage, you should be able to freely place several images on one Story slide and choose from themed fronts. For instance, there’s a neon “How 2024 Started” that can be paired with “How 2024 Ended” and a smaller, just as spicy “HNY.” There is even a countdown sticker type, which looks similar to the reminder functionality currently available in Instagram Stories.

(Image credit: Instagram)

To encourage others to share their favorite moments of the year, Instagram will debut four new “Add Yours” stickers. You can also theme your DMs for New Year's Eve with lasers, but there are more festive ones, including a Mariah Carey Christmas.

(Image credit: Instagram)

You also might want to try sending “Happy New Year” or “Hello 2025” in an individual DM or a group chat, as it will cause a new special effect on-screen.

As with most Instagram updates, these are a gradual rollout – so that’s beginning today and it’s wise to make sure your app is up to date and keep checking back, as it should hit most users by the end of the week and will stick around until the beginning of January 2024.

Of course, while Instagram is hoping you won't be reaching for another app – and since I have a crowded home screen – if these end-of-year collages don't fit the bill, rest assured there will be alternatives off the app. We'll just need to wait and see.

