These are the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024 – including a controversial top free choice
Did your favorite make the cut?
- Apple has revealed the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024
- There are plenty of recognizable names in the top charts
- But a few surprising entries have also cracked the top ten
Apple has revealed its most download apps, games and Apple Arcade titles in the US across 2024, covering free and paid releases on all the best iPhones and iPads. And while there are plenty of expected names in the top 10 lists, there are also some that might raise a few eyebrows (scroll down for the full lists).
The most controversial pick can be found in the list of the most downloaded free iPhone apps, where the number one app is Chinese shopping site Temu. Despite retailers like this growing in popularity, a survey in summer 2024 found that 94% of respondents did not trust Temu, and the brand has been accused of mishandling customer data in the past. Yet that hasn’t stopped iOS users from sending it rocketing to the top of Apple’s charts.
As for the most downloaded paid iPhone app, that award goes to proxy utility Shadowrocket, which can be used to redirect your device’s traffic and has similarities with some of the best VPN apps. It’s clearly a popular choice, as it also landed the number three spot in the list of top paid iPad apps.
Speaking of iPad apps, the list of top ten free iPad apps is chock-full of well-known names, including YouTube, Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Google Chrome and TikTok. Many of these same names appear in the list of most downloaded free iPhone apps, although the likes of Threads, ChatGPT, Instagram and WhatsApp have displaced several of the iPad picks.
Familiar names and games
The games charts also contain some interesting tidbits. The Tetris-like game Block Blast takes the number one spot on the list of free iPhone games, followed by Monopoly Go, Roblox, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Township, and more. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top paid iPhone game is Minecraft, with Heads Up and Geometry Dash following behind.
Minecraft and Geometry Dash take the top two spots for paid iPad games, with Five Nights at Freddy’s and Stardew Valley taking spots three and four. Roblox, meanwhile, is the most downloaded free iPad game.
Finally, Apple included download figures for its Apple Arcade subscription service, where games can be made to work across iPhone, iPad and the Mac. Here, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition was the most popular Apple Arcade game, followed by Snake.io+ and Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
While most of the lists are dominated by established names, they show that a few viral hits have been able to penetrate the top ten, as well as long-lived titles like Heads Up. If you’ve been looking for a new app or game for your Apple device, it might be worth browsing the lists to see what catches your eye. Here are those lists of most popular iPhone and iPad apps of 2024 in full.
The top free iPhone Apps of 2024
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Threads
- TikTok
- ChatGPT
- WhatsApp Messenger
- CapCut - Video Editor
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Gmail - Email by Google
The top paid iPhone apps of 2024
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- 75 Hard
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- Goblin Tools
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
The top free iPhone games of 2024
- Block Blast！
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile
- Township
- Last War:Survival
- Royal Match
- Brawl Stars
- Subway Surfers
- My Perfect Hotel
The top paid iPhone games of 2024
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Papa's Freezeria To Go!
- Bloons TD 6
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Stardew Valley
- Red's First Flight
The top free iPad apps of 2024
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Calculator - Pad Edition
- Disney+
- Google Chrome
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok
- Goodnotes 6
The top paid iPad apps of 2024
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- Shadowrocket
- forScore
- Nomad Sculpt
- ToonSquid
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Endless Paper
The top free iPad games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Subway Surfers
- Brawl Stars
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Block Blast！
- Among Us!
- My Perfect Hotel
- Royal Match
The top paid iPad games of 2024
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Geometry Dash
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 6
- Papa's Paleteria To Go!
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Ultimate Custom Night
