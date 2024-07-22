Temu, Shein and Aliexpress are attracting US customers in their millions, poll shows — and that's despite the fact the vast majority do not trust these online Chinese retailers in the first place

A recent poll by ecommerce marketing company Omnisend of 4,000 people across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia found Chinese marketplaces are growing in popularity.

The findings show 60% of respondents have shopped at Chinese online retailers in the past year, with 50% shopping at more than one. In terms of familiarity, 72% of respondents know of Temu, and 55% are aware of Shein.

The survey found that 48% of online shoppers have bought items from Temu, 42% from Shein, and 28% from AliExpress. Popular items include adult clothing from Shein (57%), household items from Temu (35%), and accessories and beauty products from AliExpress (23%).

Distrust of Temu

Even though 94% of respondents said they don't trust Temu, they still shop there. This is despite Temu and Shein having recently been found to have mishandled customer data. This surprising behavior shows that even with strong doubts about trust, many US shoppers are still attracted to Chinese online retailers because of their low prices and wide range of products.

Greg Zakowicz, a senior e-commerce expert at Omnisend, commented on the rapid consumer adoption of Temu, noting, "Not even two years have passed since Temu launched in the US, yet it exhibits a level of consumer awareness that rivals platforms like Amazon, which have been building their presence for decades."

When comparing experiences, respondents gave Amazon an average score of 8.1 out of 10, appreciating its quality (59%), fast delivery (58%), and ease of purchase (52%). Conversely, Temu received a lower score of 6.8 out of 10, with common complaints about poor quality (33%), long delivery times (26%), and excessive advertising (18%). Despite this, 53% like Temu for the quality of its products, 33% for its wide assortment, and 31% for its ease of online buying.

The survey also revealed a preference for Amazon for purchasing clothes, electronics, and household items. Despite Temu's popularity for its lower prices, it is less favored for electronics but remains a go-to for affordable clothes and household items.

“Our survey showed that consumers still see Amazon’s prices as reasonable, even though Temu prices are much lower. This means they understand they have to pay a bit more for better quality or service. However, competing with Chinese marketplaces can be much more complicated for smaller brands with their own ecommerce shops,” Zakowicz added.